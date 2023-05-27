The north
10 years ago
May 27, 2013: In Henderson the community marked the 50th anniversary of its Memorial Day parade and the dedication of a plaque honoring fallen service members. A few hundred people could be seen linking the parade route on Route 178, which brought floats from several local organizations and businesses along with several emergency vehicles. At a ceremony immediately after the parade, the late founders of the event, Kenneth Lamb, Murray Scott and Harold H. Secor, were honored with several members of their family in attendance. Eric C. Anderson, town historian and parade planner, said the three founders “were much bigger men than me. I’m glad to walk in their footsteps.”
25 years ago
May 27, 1998: Burglars stole computer and television equipment during a break-in Friday night or Saturday at the Theresa Primary School, according to state police. Entry was gained by prying open a kindergarten classroom window, police said. Listed stolen were four computers, two printers, a monitor, a fax machine, a computer modem, a power strip and computer speakers, a television a video cassette recorder several compact discs and about $40 in pennies, police said.
50 years ago
May 27, 1973: U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Thomas D. Paro of 619 Academy St., has been decorated with the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service while engaged in military operations. Sgt. Paro , an education and training superintendent was assigned at Udorn Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand during his combat tour. He was presented the award at Laughlin Air Base, Tex., where he now serves with a unit of Air Training Command which provides flying, technical and basic military training for Air Force personnel. He is a 1953 graduate of Watertown High School.
75 years ago
May 27, 1948: The Rutland school district No. 5 has purchased a new frame schoolhouse to replace the building which was destroyed by fire last March 15 on the State street road. The new school house structure, bought from the Town of Champion, has been moved to the site of the old building and it will be ready for classes in September.
100 years ago
May 27, 1923: Mr. and Mrs. Willard Lawrence of 127 Flower Avenue West will leave for New York on Friday evening, June 1, to attend the commencement exercises of Columbia University, when their daughters the Misses Helen and Norma Lawrence, will receive diplomas. Both of the young women are well known vocalists. They entered teachers college, Columbia university in 1919 taking a regular course, but specializing in music.
125 years ago
May 27, 1898: Arthur G. Finney, the Syracuse barber who was arrested on complaint of Thomas E. Hendrick, formerly of this city, for violating Sunday barber law pleaded guilty and was fined $5. Finney says that he was at the ship for the purpose of shaving himself only and that he did not go there to work on any one else. He says the man came into the shop and said that he must be shaved. He also says that a man went there the Sunday before and tired to get some work done, but he could not then, so he returned last Sunday.
150 years ago
May 27, 1873: The launch at Sackets Harbor on Monday afternoon was a brilliant affair. Hundreds of people gathered from all the neighboring villages to witness it, and the handsome schooner was borne into the water amid the cheers of the throng. She is named the “William B. Phelps” in honor of the Superintendent of the Oswego and Syracuse railroad, and will sail on Wednesday from Oswego for Chicago loaded with salt. She was built in the shipyard of B. Eveleigh, Esq.’ and for Messers. J. Dunn & Cop, of Oswego ,and is called a model boat. The day was pleasant, and the Harbor put on lively airs. A game of baseball was in progress during the afternoon, and the Adams Centre band furnished the music. A large number of Watertown people witnessed the scene and enjoyed its pleasures.
The world
1927 – The Ford Motor Company ceases manufacture of the Ford Model T and begins to retool plants to make the Ford Model A.
1930 – The 1,046 feet (319 m) Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.
1937 – In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California.
1967 – The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy is launched by Jacqueline Kennedy and her daughter Caroline.
