The north
10 years ago
June 8, 2013: More than 100 people lined the streets and gathered in Veterans Memorial Park on Friday evening to welcome home Dr. Manoj R. Vora, returning from a successful climb to the top of Mount Everest. The 52-year-old Lowville doctor, accompanied by four Sherpas, reached the summit may 21, an accomplishment that completed Dr. Vora’s goal of reaching the “Seven Summits,” the highest points on each continent.
25 years ago
June 8, 1998: Flower Memorial Library is as close to Washington Street as it will ever get. Library and city officials have been concerned that the front portion of the library was slowly leaning toward Washington Street. No one could tell if the building was still inching forward or if it was an old structural shift. A structural engineer informed the city that the portico — the stonework that stretches above the library’s front column — will not be going anywhere.
50 years ago
June 8, 1973: The State Dormitory Authority has been given preliminary approval to loan $1.4 million to Carthage Area Hospital to finance construction of proposed expansions.
75 years ago
June 8, 1948: Camp Portaferry, the Jefferson-Lewis county Boy Scout camp which was opened last year, will open its second season on July 4 with four new buildings, a rebuilt waterfront area, and the new light and power, R.J. Richardson Reeder, general chairman of camp construction, reported today.
Work was begun at the campsite about four miles west of Fine just off Route 3, about May 1. Mr. Reeders said, and three of the four new buildings have been completed. In addition, new platforms have been built for the more than two dozen tents in which the scouts live.
100 years ago
June 8, 1923: The residence of late Senator Elon R. Brown at 124 Clinton Street was sold Thursday to Ralph S. Smith of State Street for $12,500 and Mr. Smith has already leased the property to Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Wilson. Mr. Wilson is a decorator and will redecorate the property, which will be divided into small rooming apartments which will be ready for occupancy about July 1. The sale is only one of several in connection with settling the estate of Senator Brown, that has been made recently. About a month ago Senator Brown’s interest in the Fox Island Club which he frequented during the bass and duck seasons and where he had been at the time of his death last November, was disposed of to former Governor Horace White of Syracuse, who for many years had been associated with him in the ownership of the club. The sale makes Governor White the sole owner of the Fox Island.
125 years ago
June 8, 1898: The H.H. Babcock company claim to have the largest flag in Watertown. It is 20 by 30 feet.
150 years ago
June 8, 1873: Mullin Street has been improved from Washington street to Sherman street by the building of a substantial sidewalk on the south side of the street.
The world
1906 – Theodore Roosevelt signs the Antiquities Act into law, authorizing the President to restrict the use of certain parcels of public land with historical or conservation value.
1912 – Carl Laemmle incorporates Universal Pictures.
1918 – A solar eclipse is observed at Baker City, Oregon by scientists and an artist hired by the United States Navy.
1992 – The first World Oceans Day is celebrated, coinciding with the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
