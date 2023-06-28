The north
10 years ago
June 28, 2013: Away from their laptops and video games, a group of teens stripped bark from trees to create rope-like cording and learned how to build huts in the forest near Jefferson Community College. The Outdoor Survival Skills camp is one of about 20 camps being held at the college this summer.
25 years ago
June 28, 1998: More than four years after a restaurant barge was abandoned in water near Point Peninsula, a plan is in place finally to move it to shore. It’s expected the 100-foot wooden barge, once operated as part of the Barges restaurant, will be floated to land by the National Guard and burned, possibly late this summer. It won’t be soon enough for some Point Peninsula residents who are tired of looking at the dilapidated, potential dangerous structure a couple of hundred feet from shore.
50 years ago
June 28, 1973: I walked out of the bank this morning with my new jigsaw under my arm, but I couldn’t believe it would be the last gift I’d receive for opening a savings account. I remembered the first time I had gone home with a gift, an alarm clock. After that I kept starting more and more accounts so I could stock my home with vacuum cleaners, blankets, china service, and electric mixers. I hadn’t set foot in a hardware store in years; I had forgotten what it was to buy anything myself. On Monday July 1, new state banking regulations come into effect, prohibiting the free gift bonanzas that have made banks resemble hardware stores. Banks such as Jefferson Savings Offices of the Community Savings Bank are holding their final promotional campaigns. For the past two weeks the Jeff has run full page ads describing an array of appliances and other gifts that a saver can receive for opening a new account or adding to his present account.
75 years ago
June 28, 1948: Architects have designed a new cathedral for the diocese of Ogdensburg. The cathedral is to be erected through the efforts and contributions of Catholics throughout the diocese, taking part in a fund-raising campaign for a $1,100,000 minimum goal. The new church, according to the Most Reverend Bryan J. McEntegart, D.D., Bishop of Ogdensburg will be of moderate size, but will have the dignity and facilities of a true cathedral.
100 years ago
June 28, 1923: Chief of Police Edward J. Singleton will have completed 30 years on the Watertown police force on July 11, with 13 years as chief. He reached his 59th birthday on June 24.
125 years ago
June 28, 1898: John Bannon, one of the first men to occupy a cell in the new city hall, acquired a jug last evening and about 11 o’clock went to a house at 73 Factory Street, and made considerable disturbance, calling the occupants vile names. Officer McMullen found Bannon in rear of Moffett’s harness store about 12 o’clock and arrested him for being drunk in the public streets. He pleaded guilty this morning and was given $10 or 28 days. He elected to take the days.
150 years ago
June 28, 1873: The running of a drawing room car, “The St. Lawrence,” was begun last Monday from Syracuse to Cape Vincent, and is hailed with delight by all the through-travelers to the St. Lawrence.
The world
1919 – The Treaty of Versailles is signed, ending the state of war between Germany and the Allies of World War I.
1926 – Mercedes-Benz is formed by Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz merging their two companies.
1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.
