The north
10 years ago
Aug. 11, 2013: With a month to go until the primary, the six candidates for the Watertown City Council are using slightly different tactics and strategies to get their messages out. Four political newcomers are challenging incumbents Teresa R. Macaluso and Jeffrey M. Smith. The candidates who have come forward to unseat them are Jasmine W. Borreggine, Stephen A. Jennings, Cody J. Horbacz and Rodney LaFave. As recently as April, Ms. Macaluso and Mr. Smith were expected by many to run unopposed for the four-year terms, but two controversial issues, a fledgling anti-flouride movement and residential zoning change called the “roommate law” that caused a public relations nightmare, spurred interest in the election.
25 years ago
Aug. 11, 1998: As the Thousand Island Bridge marks its 60th anniversary, officials at the Thousand Island Bridge Authority are planning several improvement projects for the bridge, historic Boldt Castle and other landmarks owned by the authority. The bridge authority, which owns the five-span bridge system with the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority, is awaiting engineering studies for a redecking project on the 1,500-foot suspension portion of the U.S. span of the Thousand Islands Bridge. In 1998, more than 2 million vehicles crossings on the bridge were recorded. The 8.5-mile bridge system from Collins Landing to Ivy Lea, Ontario, was built in 1938 at a cost of $3.05 million,. In 1940, the number of annual crossings was around 148,000.
50 years ago
Aug. 11, 1973: The Salvation Army is conducting an emergency shelter at 246 State St. Under the management of Charles Frisbie, the shelter is primarily intended as a stopping place for transients and hitchhikers in need of a place to stay, but may also be available to persons made homeless by fire or another disaster. Funded for two months by the Salvation Army, the shelter is due to close in early September unless further funds become available.
75 years ago
Aug. 11, 1948: The Massena Memorial Hospital Board of Managers will hold a special meeting next week to study the latest revised plans for a permanent hospital, Irving M. Carbino, secretary of the board, announced today. The plans now call for an 87-bed hospital including a 10-bed pediatric ward, and 26 bassinets, as well as incorporating all of the necessary operating equipment within the building.
100 years ago
Aug. 11, 1923: Responding to speculation as to whether the Watertown Coolidges are related to the new President, Mrs. J.P. Coolidge laughingly disclaimed any notion of trying to search out a connection with the President’s family, and said, “I imagine that whether we were related or not, President Coolidge will be too busy to do much entertaining.”
125 years ago
Aug. 11, 1898: William Ashwin, a switchman employed at the Watertown Junction, had a narrow escape from death yesterday afternoon. Ad the last of the excursion trains from Cape Vincent was pulling into the city he attempted to board one of the coaches, between the Coffeen Street crossing and the Court Street crossing. As Ashwin grabbed the hand rail to swing himself onto the coach steps it broke from its fastenings and came away in his grasp. He was thrown violently to the ground. By rare good fortune he avoided the wheels, but was badly cut on the face, hands and knees.
150 years ago
Aug. 11, 1873: Some thief broke through the “store room” window of J.A. Quencer’s residence, at the corner of Academy and Jay streets early Sunday morning and stole his pantaloons and a hatchet. The former were left, just outside the door with all their contents, a knife and twenty-two cents in change, intact.
