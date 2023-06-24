The north
10 years ago
June 24, 2013: Community members of all ages spent Sunday afternoon here for a day at the races. The West Stockholm Fire Department hosted its second annual lawn mower races at the firemen’s field. Each team or racer had to bring its own lawn mowers and register for the race by being a member of the Northern New York Lawn Mower Racing Association.
25 years ago
June 24, 1998: The number of car-deer collisions in St. Lawrence County exceeded the 1,000 mark last year for the first time, while in Lewis County the number of collisions fell to a six-year low as fewer accidents were reported to the state Department of Conservation. The statewide total was 11,571 from 9,111 in 1996 and the deer population in the St. Lawrence River valley and Lake Ontario plains accounted for much of the increase.
50 years ago
June 24, 1973: A Watertown Daily Times survey shows that a high percentage of teenagers who tried to secure summer jobs through the Times’ free “Teenage Helping Hands” classified ads were successful. The “helping Hands: columns, which ran for five days in May and will be come an annual feature of the paper, carried ads free of charge for any north teenager who submitted an application appearing in the classified section. About 300 teenagers took advantage.
75 years ago
June 24, 1948: WWNY-FM, the Watertown Daily Times station, will broadcast the fight between Champion Joe Louis and Joe Walcott for the heavyweight boxing crown. The battle is scheduled to start at 10 tonight. Sportscasters Don Murphy and Bill Corum will announce the fight directly from the Yankee Stadium, New York City.
100 years ago
June 24, 1923: Results of the examinations in the grammar school completed Friday and just tabulated show that of 1,263 grammar pupils who took the examinations 1,210, or 96 percent, passed successfully. Fifty one percent of the pupils passed with honors. History and arithmetic proceed the two most severe stumbling blocks for the pupils in the examinations.
125 years ago
June 24, 1898: The Algonquian is coming. Bound for sea to take part in the war. To be cut in two at Ogdensburg and joined together again at Montreal — a full crew ready. Yesterday the United States revenue cutter Algonquian, which is just been completed by the Glove Iron Works Company, of Cleveland, left Cleveland for Ogdensburg. A crew has been completed for the boat and she is ready for war as soon as she reaches the ocean. The steamer will be cut in two at the St., Lawrence Marine railway. The builders of the boar, the Glove Iron Works Company will look after the work of cutting her in two and getting her through the canals. They have leased the pontoons and apparatus of the Marine railway. She will be put together at Montreal where that work will soon be in progress.
150 years ago
June 24, 1873: The new hotel of Crossman & Son, at Alexandria, is 125 feet long and 50 feet wide, aside from the porches, and five stories high. It is elegantly finished in the modern style of architecture, with Mansard roof, tower, etc., at a cost of $25,000. H. Binninger, of Dexter, so well known in this part of the county for his business enterprise, is the contractor, through whose energy and mechanical skill this graceful structure has been reared in so short a time. It was finished some time ago, and Mr. B. is now engaged in building summer residences. The one for Mrs. Charles E. Clark, of this city, located upon her island in the St. Lawrence, is 36 by 30 feet, and two stories high, with tower and the one for John G. Hill, of Brooklyn, located upon Whisky Island, and one story high.
The world
1901–present
1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.
1918 – First airmail service in Canada from Montreal to Toronto.
1922 – The American Professional Football Association is renamed the National Football League.
1949 – The first television western, Hopalong Cassidy, starring William Boyd, is aired on NBC.
2004 – In New York, capital punishment is declared unconstitutional.
