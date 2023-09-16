The north
10 years ago
Sept. 16, 2013: Following the excitement Thursday about the selection of Fort Drum as one of five locales to be researched for the potential East Coast missile site, there were few details available on how such a placement would be paid for. One cost estimate for the place estimate is $3.6 billion over a five-year period the Congressional Budget Office estimated last year. No decision has been made by the Department of Defense about the creation of an East Coast Site. If approved, the site would be in addition to missile sites at Fort Greeley, Alaska, and Vanderberg Air Force Base, Calif.
25 years ago
Sept. 16, 1998: A new route mapped out for Watertown’s CitiBus to boost ridership calls for more buses, more often. A state-sponsored study suggests that Watertown’s bus system needs to reduce waiting time along bus routes, which in turn could increase ridership by up to 50 percent. City officials are not yet ready to come on board. The CitiBus fleet is four buses that handle three routes. Only one is wheelchair accessible. Based on averages for cities the size of Watertown or smaller, CitiBus should be providing nearly 218,000 trips per year, the report said. CitiBus welcomed aboard passengers for 149,624 trips in 1997. Waits are as long as 80 minutes at some stops.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1973: A heavy traffic in narcotics in Northern New York and the growing number of arrests, particularly those stemming from drug seizures at the U.S.-Canadian border crossing points, have been a contributing factor to overcrowding of inmates at county jails. Since the first of the year, 238 persons have been in the jail on drug-related charges. About 215 of these prisoners, around 90 per cent, of the total, were committed as the result of arrests made at the Wellesley Island border.
75 years ago
Sept. 16, 1948: Hugh Burns, president of the New York Federation of Chambers of Commerce, today accused the New York Central Railroad of squandering money on lobbying measures against the St. Lawrence Seaway at the expense of the financial condition of the road’s St. Lawrence division. “If the New York Central would take some of the money it is spending in Washington fighting the seaway and use it to meet the alleged running deficit of the St. Lawrence passenger division,” Mr. Burns said, “our communities might get adequate serve and there might be a somewhat better feeling on part of the citizens for the railroad.”
100 years ago
Sept. 16, 1923: Automobile thieves plied their trade in good earnest at Black Lake Friday night when three car owners felt the effects of their depredations. Tires were stolen from three vehicles at the Gouverneur summer resort.
125 years ago
Sept. 16, 1898: To catch and punish netters. Illegal fishing has thrived on Black Lake. Great quantities of game fish were taken and shipped away, deputies said.
150 years ago
Sept. 16, 1873: A gentleman from Brooklyn, while stepping out of a fishing boat at Alexandria Bay, on Monday, made a slight miscalculation. He was pretty wet when he crawled on shore and any ordinary mortal, caught in such a fix without a carpet-bag would naturally shed tears. But he didn’t. He borrowed a par of pantaloons of Cornwall & Walton, and started on the next boat for home. He sat close to the engine room most of the way to the Cape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.