The north
10 years ago
July 27, 2013: For the past 101 years, the body of 81-year-old Civil War veteran Webster L. Howe lay in an unmarked grave in Hillcrest Cemetery. While his family members’ adjacent grave sites were marked, Mr. Howe’s plot had only a plain stone that didn’t even bear his name, let alone pay tribute to his military service. That changed Friday, when the Parishville Historical Association and Parishville Amvets Post 265 dedicated a plaque with Mr. Howe’s name, along with a grave marker indicating he served in the Union Army infantry.
25 years ago
July 27, 1998: About 2,400 special permits authorizing hunters to kill doe deer with conventional rifles will be issued for the fall hunt in two northern zone units for the first time. The “deer management permit,” system which has been in effect for many years in the southern hunting zone, is being implemented in the St. Lawrence River valley and Lake Ontario plains as a means to control the growing deer population in these two units. It has been illegal to take antlerless deer with conventional rifles since 1971.
50 years ago
July 27, 1973: Beth Patterson of Patterson Farms was among the winners Wednesday in the annual 4-H Dairy Show at the Jefferson County Fair.
75 years ago
July 27, 1948: The future of Benson Mines is assured as present indications show large reserves of ore, according to a statement made today by officials of the Jones & Loughlin Steel Corp.
100 years ago
July 27, 1923: Plans have been completed for the annual field day to be held at Philadelphia on Aug. 1. The field day is sponsored by the Philadelphia Business Men’s association. In the morning a big parade will be held at 9.
125 years ago
July 27, 1898: The “Watertown Yacht Club” is the name of an organization that is to enjoy life on the St. Lawrence River for the next week. The party is compromised of Commodore Anson Robinson and crew: Fred Fuess, R.C. Clare, George McCartin, George VanNamee, J.M. DeLong and Fred Rice.
150 years ago
July 27, 1873: One of the greatest curiosities ever seen in Syracuse is now on display at a store on Salina Street. It is a rubber tree from Brazil, 11 feet high with some 75 or 80 great waxy leaves, from 12 to 18 inches long.
The world
1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.
1935 – First flight of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.
2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
