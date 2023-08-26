The north
10 years ago
Aug. 26, 2013: Construction on the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy will mean the next two Ogdensburg Command Performances seasons will be shorter, but the renovations in the long run could mean larger-scale performances and bigger crowds. New lighting, dressing rooms and 135 seats will be added making it a 950-seat auditorium.
25 years ago
Aug. 26, 1998: A hunting ban on Canada geese has been lifted in parts of the state for the 1998 waterfowl season, but not in Northern New York, where migrant goose populations are still in short supply. The decision to reinstate the traditional autumn season on Long Island and a portion of the western zone was based on a new study of geese migratory patterns in the Atlantic Flyway. The study found that geese in those areas and in the northeast zone, which includes Northern New York, are from separate breeding grounds. The traditional fall hunt was canceled statewide in 1995 to protect dwindling flocks around the Ugava Bay region in Quebec.
50 years ago
Aug. 26, 1973: Jefferson County led all other counties in the New York-New Jersey Milk marketing area for milk production in 1972, for the second year in a row. The county, which had an average of 953 farms during the year, produced 447.1 million pounds of milk in 1972, down from 548.7 million pounds produced in the county in 1971. St. Lawrence and Oneida counties were second and third in 1972 production, with 443.1 million pounds and 405.2 million pounds respectively, according to the quarterly statistical review of the Bulletin.
75 years ago
Aug. 26, 1948: Television is an added attraction for the thousands of visitors who annually drive the eight-mile highway to the mile-length summit of Whiteface mountain. Mountain authorities have been working recently with a television receiver loaned by the G.E. Company at Syracuse for reception experiments. J. Hubert Stevens, Whiteface Mountain Authority secretary, explains that programs are being received from G.E.’s station WRGB in Schenectady, an airline distance of about 120 miles, with good reception.
100 years ago
Aug. 26, 1923: W. Scott Mattraw, known as “Scotty” to practically everyone in Watertown, has been given an excellent role in the new production that will be filmed by the Douglas Fairbanks Picture Co. in Los Angeles. He has been selected by the casting director of the company for the leading comedy role in “The thief of Baghdad.”
125 years ago
Aug. 26, 1898: Soldiers returning to Watertown from the Spanish-American war get a rousing reception from hundreds of people, both friends or relatives and strangers, who await them at the depot.
150 years ago
Aug. 26, 1873: A lady passenger from Cape Vincent caught fire on Conductor Cooper’s train. Cooper extinguished the fire with her shawl before the or the lady was burned.
