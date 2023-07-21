The north
10 years ago
July 21, 2013: Life in television news production was not right for Thomas S. Tharp, the new pastor of Adams Village Baptist Church. Graduating in 2008 from St. John Fisher College, Rochester, where he studied English and communication, and worked with multiple student ministries, Mr. Tharp spent a year in the television industry bur realized it did not make him happy. He wanted to be around the church. Mr. Tharp will give his first sermon today at the church.
25 years ago
July 21, 1998: The Great Lakes are cleaner than they were 50 years ago, buy governments in the United States and Canada may be losing some of their resolve to address pollution, a new report says. The International Joint Commission calls the two nations to adopt detailed goals and time-lines to reduce air and water pollution in the Great Lakes basin.
50 years ago
July 21, 1973: Sheriff Clarence E. Woodward, chairman of the Lewis County Traffic Safety Board, has received notification from the traffic engineering and safety division, State Department of Transportation, that a flashing traffic light will be installed at the intersections of state Routes 12D and 26 in the Town of West Turn.
75 years ago
July 21, 1948: Central Adirondack sportsmen today called for a drastic shakeup in the state conservation department to purge it of “the game management bureaucracy and its theories of wildlife restoration.”
100 years ago
July 21, 1923: Irving Bacheller, noted north country author, has contributed an article to the August issue of The American Magazine, entitled “What I found Out About Living from Ben Franklin.”
125 years ago
July 21, 1898: There was a small blaze on the top floor of the Watertown Brewing Co.’s brewery this afternoon, but it was discovered and extinguished before any appreciable damage resulted.
150 years ago
July 21, 1873: Miss Kate A. Kane of New York caught a 22-pound muskellunge at Alexandria Bay last Thursday.
The world
1904 – Louis Rigolly, a Frenchman, becomes the first man to break the 100 mph (161 km/h) barrier on land. He drove a 15-liter Gobron-Brillié in Ostend, Belgium.
1925 – Malcolm Campbell becomes the first man to exceed 150 mph (241 km/h) on land. At Pendine Sands in Wales, he drives Sunbeam 350HP built by Sunbeam at a two-way average speed of 150.33 mph (242 km/h).
1949 – The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.
1961 – Mercury program: Mercury-Redstone 4 Mission: Gus Grissom piloting Liberty Bell 7 becomes the second American to go into space (in a suborbital mission).
1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.
1970 – After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.
1983 – The world’s lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).
2011 – NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends with the landing of Space Shuttle Atlantis on mission STS-135 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
