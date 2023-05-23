The north
10 years ago
May 23, 2013: Former Fort Drum garrison commander, Terrence R. Roche, was inducted into the state Veterans Hall of Fame. The retired colonel was selected for the hall by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton. In the position when the 10th Mountain Division was assigned to Fort Drum, Mr. Roche received praise for helping spur the post’s growth. Mr. Roche served in the Army for 26 years.
25 years ago
May 23, 1998: Graduating Jefferson Community College student Linda J. Fields told classmates to consider their new diplomas a first step toward accomplishing their dreams. “Don’t be disappointed if you don’t get it right away. With patience and perseverance it’s going to happen for you,” she said. “After all, we hung in here, and we’re here today. We can thank JCC and our professors for helping us all persevere, and allowing us all to become better human beings.”
50 years ago
May 23, 1973: A priest at Holy Family Parish in Watertown has decided not to accept a transfer to Star Lake ordered by Bishop Stanislaus J. Brzana. Rev. Raymond J. Wertman said “In conscience, I cannot accept the bishop’s offer of a transfer because of my deep personal commitment to the Credo Foundation of Watertown.” Rev. Father Wertman initiated the Credo Foundation, a self-help drug program for the Watertown area. The project is still developing, he said and further commented that he felt he would be abandoning his commitment here if he accepted the transfer.”
75 years ago
May 23, 1948: Mrs. Margaret Vaughn, 78, of 114 Sterling Street, was hurried to Mercy hospital at 1:45 this afternoon after she was struck and knocked down by a bicycle ridden by George Warner, 15, of 146 Arsenal St. Mrs. Vaughn, police said, stepped in to Sterling Street from the south curb and walked in front of a parked truck just before she was struck by the eastbound bicycle.
100 years ago
May 23, 1923: Advertisement: When you need Garden Hose go to a rubber store. We sell the best Garden Hose that money can buy. You can buy a continuous length from 1 foot to 500 feet. Also in 50 foot coils. Garden house and Accessories now on display. Alling Rubber Co.
125 years ago
May 23, 1898: To provide for the wounded. Rev. J. Sanders Reed, in Trinity church yesterday, gave notice of the intention to organize a branch of an association that may be called the Sanitary commission of this present war. They will roll bandages and prepare lint and make such other articles as well be of need when there are wounded men. The supply so provided will be sent to the hospital ship, Solace, to be ready when needed. Mr. Reed called on those who engage in such work to meet at Trinity chapel at 3 o’clock today.
150 years ago
May 23, 1873: Local notes: People who put down the 22nd of May as the end of the world awoke this morning discouraged and heartsick. The Postoffice Department has decided that honey “bees” not mailable matter.
The world
1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.
1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, La.
1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes.
