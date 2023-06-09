The north
10 years ago
June 9, 2013: Deputy Peter R. Barnett will leave the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on Friday with one case he has not solved — yet. Mr. Barnett, who will retire after a 26-year career, was the lead detective investigating human remains found in Mud Bay and off Grenadier Island; a foot inside a sneaker washed up in 1999 and a human torso wearing gym shorts was found a year later. Forensic testing showed the body parts belonged to the same man, but his identity remained unknown for more than a decade. In 2011, it was determined that the remains belonged to Joseph “Ronnie” Gibbons, a retired boxer from Liverpool England, who had been reported missing from the Rochester area in 1995.
25 years ago
June 9, 1998: Some city residents are frustrated because they feel nothing is being done about juvenile delinquents in Ogdensburg, two city councilors said Monday. Police Chief Andrew P. Wells assured the council his department is doing all it can about juveniles who make trouble, but he said the problem to a great extent is, by law, in the hands of the St. Lawrence County Probation Department.
50 years ago
June 9, 1973: Between 20 and 22 food service employees will be laid off as a result of the closing of the Hotel Woodruff dining facilities, according to John N. Russell, hotel manager. Mr. Russell today blamed the closing of the landmark hotel dining room on “adverse publicity,” which , he said, resulted in the cancellation of all bookings. “People just wrote us off as closed,” he said. The bars will remain open and the hotel and apartment operation is still running, according to Mr. Russell.
75 years ago
June 9, 1948: The Canton volunteer fire department shortly will announce a program to raise funds to purchase a specially designed and equipped auxiliary truck that will cost about $4,000. The truck will be used to carry a new portable pump, principally for use in rural fires, the inhalator, surplus oxygen and carbon dioxide tanks, and the flood lights equipped with a 2,500-watt generator provided by the village. Delivery of the vehicle, whose custom body will be designed by the Sanford Equipment company of Utica is expected by late fall of this year.
100 years ago
June 9, 1923: A check artist, who is regarded by the police as the cleverest that has ever operated in this city, succeed in passing bogus checks on three Watertown merchants last Thursday and profiting by $94.50. He posed as railroad conductor of 440 Coffeen Street and claimed to be T.C. M’Carthy.
125 years ago
June 9, 1898: The cloud of criticism and dissension that has arisen from the fine Havana cigars furnished the jury in the Allen murder trial last fall is larger and more enduring than the cloud of smoke in which the jurors must have passed their evenings during the trial. The county has not yet footed the bill for the jury’s smokes, and if the men who control the county finances have their way about it, it will not. County Treasurer F.M. Parker, acting in accordance with the instructions of the board of supervisors, has refused to honor Justice Wright’s order to pay the Allen jury’s cigar bill of $195.
150 years ago
June 9, 1873: Lightning rod swindlers are again making a circuit of Jefferson County and we have heard of several victims of their importunity and dishonesty. We advise every person to let them entirely alone, and if the return a third time to tease and annoy, to give them something more substantial and impressing than a hint. Beware of the contracts they draw up for signature, modified by “verbal agreements” which go for nothing, and on no account sign one of their conditional notes — unless you expect to pay the full amount of the same, without a grumble, upon maturity.
The world
1901–present
1915 – William Jennings Bryan resigns as Woodrow Wilson’s Secretary of State over a disagreement regarding the United States’ handling of the sinking of the RMS Lusitania.
1968 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a national day of mourning following the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.
1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to “all worthy men”, ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.
