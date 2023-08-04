The north
10 years ago
Aug. 4, 2013: COR Development Co. is set to take ownership of the former Mercy Hospital complex on Monday, allowing it to proceed with its project to transform the site with a multiuse development of four buidligns containing 168 rental housing units and 42,000 square feet of commercial space.
25 years ago
Aug. 4, 1998: Oil from the Roy A. Jodrey, which sank in the narrows on the St. Lawrence River 24 years ago, could be the source of alight oil sheen that has been seen near Alexnadria Bay for the past several weeks. The 640-foot Canadian freighter sank in 150 to 200 feet of water Nov. 21, 1974, after the ship ripped its bottom on Pullman shoual and began taking in water. While the oil releases have been minimal, the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Office in Buffalo is preparing to make an inspection of the vessel.
50 years ago
Aug. 4, 1973: Two north men are among more than 300 cadets of the State University Maritime College who arrived at Copenhagen, Denmark this week abouard the Empire State IV, 12,000-ton trainng ship of the college. On the six-week cruise from this section are Cadet 2-c Eric R. Eliassen, son of Capt, and Mrs Roy Eliassen, Depeauville-LaFargeville Road, and Richard W. Hess, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur D. Hess, Henderson, an oceaongraphy and meterology major.
75 years ago
Aug. 4, 1948: Rocco Canale, 134 Breen Ave., has been traded by the Boston Yankees professional football team to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he will report for training camp today at Saranac Lake.
100 years ago
Aug. 4, 1923: Preparations for the trap shoot to be held on the club grounds of the Gouverneur Rod and Gun Club at the east end of Gouverneur on Aug 8 are being made with the expectation of a large attendance. It is expected that nearly 50 shooters will participate, including some of the best guns in the country.
125 years ago
Aug. 4, 1898: Serloin beenf is retailing in watertown for 18 cents a pound.
150 years ago
Aug. 4, 1873: John Hoadley of Alexandria Bay and GEorge Hutton of Brockville, Ont. will compete in a rowing match at Alexandria Bay tomorrow, for a purse of $100 and the “championship of the United States and Canada.”
