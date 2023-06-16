Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 16, 2013: Maggie Fipps, a first-grader at Immaculate Heart Central Primary School, was named the winner THursday of Samaritan Medical Center’s “Name the Robot” contest, after her entry of OSCAR was selected. OSCAR, which stands for Outstainding Surgical Care with Advanced Robotics, is Samaritan’s daVinci robotic surgical system. Maggie’s entry beat out 202 other children’s submissions.
25 years ago
June 16, 1998: U.S. Sen. John Glenn’s return to space has inspired a General Brown music teacher to write new words to a familiar tune. Stephen L. Forman, a music teacher in the district for 26 years, wrote the song “Back into Space Goes John Glenn,” based on the melody of “Back in the Saddle Again,” a song made popular by Gene Autry. Mr. Forman said the idea for the song hit him “like a bolt of ligtning” earlier this year when it was announced that Mr. Glenn in OCtober will return to space abord the shuttle Discovery at Age 77. He was the first American in orbit 36 years ago.
50 years ago
June 16, 1973: An illegal drug market closed in Kingston, Ont., last week with the arrests of 10 members of a motorcycle gang was the supplier of drug “traffickers” from the United States who crossed the U.S.-Canadian border in several New York state locations, according to a fedral customs agent. A 100-man polie forice raided 16 residences in Kingston on June 6, arrested 10 persons and seized a large quantity of methamphetamine or “speed.” the value which was estimated at $30,000. Also seized was an “arsenal of weapons.”
75 years ago
June 16, 1948: Gen. Jacob L. Devers. chief of the army field forces, who dedicated the American Legion’s tank memorial to the Fourth Armored Divison here Tuesday night, tried his luck at fishing in the St. Lawrence River off Cape Vincent today — the opening of the official bass fishing season. General and Mrs. Devers are the guests of Reginald J. Newton at Cape Vincent while on their trip to this section. Mr. Newton was among the general’s fishing party today.
100 years ago
June 16, 1923: While members of the conservation commission took motion pictures that will be used as part of state records, 26 guides at Clayton with parties of anglers participated in the opening of the bass fishing season today. The movies are filmed at Eel Bay which is four miles up the St. Larenre river from Clayton and located in the niehgoborhood of Grindstone Island. Many fishermen left Watertown this morning for various places in quest of bass. The most popular bass fishing is along Lake Ontaripo and the St. Lawrence river and a large nuber started for Clayton, Alexandria Bay, Cape Vincent and Sackets Harbor.
125 years ago
June 16, 1898: The laying of the corner stone for the new St. Mary’s church in Potsdam was the event of the day in this section yesterday and drew into town a large concourse of people, most of them Catholics, to witness the services. The ceremonies were conducted by Ret. REv. Bishop Gabriels, of OGdensburg. Fully 2,000 people were present and so immense was the throng that a late arrival stood not with the slightest change of getting within reach of the speaker’s voice.
150 years ago
June 16, 1873: We have six persons in our little village that are over 80 years old. Does this not speak well for health? Can any village of the size of Woodville beat it?
The world
1901–present
1903 – The Ford Motor Company is incorporated.
1911 – IBM founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in Endicott, New York.
1981 – US President Ronald Reagan awards the Congressional Gold Medal to Ken Taylor, Canada’s former ambassador to Iran, for helping six Americans escape from Iran during the hostage crisis of 1979–81; he is the first foreign citizen bestowed the honor.
2015 – American businessman Donald Trump announces his campaign to run for President of the United States in the upcoming election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.