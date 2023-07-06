The north
10 years ago
July 6, 2013: The first Oswegatchie Delta Music Festival is scheduled for today at Hosmer’s Marina and will feature 10 local musicians and bands. The music festival concept began to take shape when marina owner William D. Hosmer started talking to local artist. He said many of the musicians he talked to were looking for venues, and he decided to open the marina up to them.
25 years ago
July 6, 1998: Traffic over the Thousand Island Bridge during the Independence Day holiday weekend was slightly higher than last year, while historic Boldt Castle experienced a slight drop in customers. A total of 35,914 vehicles crossed the bridge from Friday until Sunday. The figure represents an increase of 88 vehicles over the three-day holiday period in 1997, when 35,826 crossings were recorded. There were 8,081 visitors to Boldt Castle.
50 years ago
July 6, 1973: Mrs. Marion N. Staplin, Watertown, Route 2, who has retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture with 35 years of employment, was honored at a dinner by 130 friends and associates. Mrs. Staplin began her employment with the Agricultural Adjustment Act in 1937. The division changed its name to Production marketing act and finally to the Agricultural Stabilization Service. She served under six presidents and eight secretaries of agriculture.
75 years ago
July 6, 1948: A lightning bolt struck the steeple of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Cape Vincent, today at the height of a severe electrical storm, causing a fire which resulted in extensive damage to the church and steeple.
100 years ago
July 6, 1923: Time has shown that the old fashioned enthusiasm for 4th of July celebrations is fast vanishing because the thirteen colonies, with three million people, 147 years ago declared themselves free and independent from the British crown, and now that these colonies have grown into 48 states with over one hundred million people, the hostile feeling of the United States Towards England is passing, and the two nations are now great friends.
125 years ago
July 6, 1898: The strawberry season has practically wound up, though a few scattering crates of late berries are still coming in. The season has been attended with a heavy yield in Jefferson county, but prices have ruled low, the bulk of the crop wholesaling for 4 to 5 cents.
150 years ago
July 6, 1873: Fires have been raging in Oswego County most of last week.
