The north
10 years ago
May 30, 2013: Barbecue ribs made from hogs in the north country are a hit at a small eatery in Brooklyn, where thoughtful urbanites ask lots of questions about farms and animals before giving their orders. Luki 7 Livestock Co., Rodman, linked up this fall with Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on 3rd Avenue in the Gowanus neighborhood in 2011. Farm owner Steve G. Winkler said the connection was made by a salesman from New York City whom he hired in fall 2011. Thanks to that connection Mr. Winkler’s meat is now sold in a dozen restaurants in New York City, where he’s tapped into a booking local food movement.
25 years ago
May 30, 1998: Violent wind gusts snapped limbs, toppled trees, damaged buildings and cut electricity in southern Lewis County on Friday afternoon. There were no reports of injury or fires from the storm, although witnesses said lightning accompanied the brief period of driving rain. Keith L. Ernst, Port Leyden, may owe his life to television’s Weather Channel. In the living room at the center of his trailer, on Canal Street, the 64-year-old watch that channel’s storm warnings. The warnings made him afraid, he said, so he got up to unplug appliances. Then a tall pine tree, just behind the trailer, snapped about 40 feet above the ground. The top crushed the middle of his trailer, 5 to 7 feet from where he was standing, he said. “A minute sooner, I’d have been sitting in a chair right where that went down,” he said.
50 years ago
May 30, 1973: An Army Medevac helicopter landed at Doctors Park near the House of the Good Samaritan at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday with a man stricken by an ulcer. Sgt. First Class Anthony P. Nofi, 55, Long Island, was listed in fair condition this morning at the hospital. He was stricken while on field training exercise with his unit, the Headquarters Company, 187th Signal Group.
75 years ago
May 30, 1948: The unusual circumstance of recovery of a stolen car by Cpl. A.J. Roboson and Trooper Charles Turbyfill, state police, before it was reported stolen occurred Friday at Waddington. Angelo Fiacco, Potsdam, reported to the Massena police and the state police that he had picked up a woman hitchhiker Friday and had stopped at Hogansburg on business, later finding his car missing. Corporal Roboson and Trooper Turbyfill stated that they encountered what they considered a suspiciously driven car at Waddington. They halted and when they reached the car it was descending a rise in the highway without a driver. Several minutes later they apprehended Agnes Dumers, 24, Madrid, who told them she had taken the car without permission and was enroute to Oswego.
100 years ago
May 30, 1923: The St. Lawrence river and Thousand Island resorts are predicting a big season. During the month of May they always see big business ahead. That has been characteristic of the river towns for years. Their spirit is not unlike that of the western boom town. As the Times has pointed out many times the automobile has placed it back on the map as a summer resort territory.
125 years ago
May 30, 1898: The directors of the Agricultural Insurance Co. held a meeting Saturday and elected Hon. A.H. Sawyer to the presidency for the unexpired term of the late J.R. Stebbins. W.C. Stebbins was elected a director to fill the vacancy on the board created by the death of J.R. Stebbins. The directors discussed several proposed changes and improvements, chief among which is the proposition to build a new building for a printing office, in the rear of the company’s building on Washington Street. The building will probably be built next year.
150 years ago
May 30, 1873: Richard Swift, of Croghan, Lewis county, made about 9,000 pounds of maple sugar this spring from about 5,000 trees.
The world
1911 – At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first Indianapolis 500 ends with Ray Harroun in his Marmon Wasp becoming the first winner of the 500-mile auto race.
1914 – The new, and then the largest, Cunard ocean liner RMS Aquitania, 45,647 tons, sets sails on her maiden voyage from Liverpool, England, to New York City.
1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C..
1982 – Cold War: Spain joins NATO.
2020 – The Crew Dragon Demo-2 launches from the Kennedy Space Center, becoming the first crewed orbital spacecraft to launch from the United States since 2011 and the first commercial flight to the International Space Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.