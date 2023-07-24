The north
10 years ago
July 24, 2013: From the battlefield to the classroom, America’s soldiers who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan often take on another big challenge upon returning home: a college education. A new movie titled “Nontraditional” and being filmed in the north country, features the fictional story of Erika Byrd, a 26-year-old combat veteran who is starting a new life journey as a college freshman.
25 years ago
July 24, 1998: The late William B. Massey probably knew the St. Lawrence River better than anyone. The proof is in his work. The son of one of the most respected duck hunters in the north country, Mr. Massey eventually dropped his gun for carving tools and immortalized the birds in their natural beauty. More than 350 of his decoys — all of them resembling birds native to the Thousand Islands region — will be auctioned at his home in Waddington.
50 years ago
July 24, 1973: A work party for 50 eager families will be held on Association Island Saturday, as part of the continuing efforts to rehabilitate Island facilities. The pace of repair work has been stepped up due to the hopes that the island will be selected to host the Olympic Sailing Trials in 1975, and may possible host several National Sailing Regattas of “Laser” and “Thistle” class boats.
75 years ago
July 24, 1948: G. Gordon Brown, Little Falls tree surgeon, today recommended continued spraying of Watertown’s beetle infested elms and at the same time urged that a tree replacement program be started at once. He recently sprayed for beetle damage here.
100 years ago
July 24, 1923: Haying has brought to a crisis the farm labor shortage of Jefferson County and as a result farmers are taking every member of their family into the field to aid in getting the crop in. Few of the farmers have been able to secure extra help to assist in the hay fields. Those who have, have had to pay $5 and $6 a day for their help, with the board, and that is considered unprofitable, considering the return from the hay.
125 years ago
July 24, 1898: Workmen have taken up the pavement at the head of Public Square and are placing the street car rails, which were uneven, on a proper level to do away with the pitching at this point.
150 years ago
July 24, 1873: Miss Rosa Carter, daughter of Lawrence Carter, of Juhelville, had her thumb badly crushed by running it between two rollers at Remington’s paper mill yesterday. Miss C. is at present doing well under the care of Dr. Spencer.
The world
1901-present
1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.
1950 – Cape Canaveral Air Force Station begins operations with the launch of a Bumper rocket.
1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.
