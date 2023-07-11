The north
10 years ago
July 11, 2013: Some came seeking profit, some came seeking a connection with the past. An auction of the contents of the former Jefferson County Home for the Aged grossed just over $12,000 for the county, double what officials expected to collect but barely enough to make a dent in the $250,000 it is estimated the demolition of the prewar building will cost.
25 years ago
July 11, 1998: You may never have heard of Michael Emmet Walsh, but if you have ever watched a movie, you have probably seen him. He was the grumpy old man who picked Steve Martin’s name out of the phone book and started shooting at him in “The Jerk.” He was also the doctor who gave Chevy Chase a memorable exam in “Fletch.”
All told, Mr. Walsh, who was born in Ogdensburg, has appeared in more than 90 movies, as well as numerous television shows and plays. Which isn’t bad for a person who was told by a dean at Clarkson University 40 years ago that he was graduating with the lowest average attained by a student in recent memory.
50 years ago
July 11, 1973: Midshipman Gregory J. Knapp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Knapp, Glen Park, was among 196 men, who were graduated June 25 from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point. He is a 1969 graduate of General Brown Central School, Dexter.
75 years ago
July 11, 1948: The early summer influx of salesmen struck Carthage about three weeks ago, coinciding precisely with the end of college activities for the year, and joyous and athletic young men make the rounds semi-daily with various and sundry, strange and wonderful appliances.
100 years ago
July 11, 1923: The Children of Mary of the Holy Family church held a picnic at Campbell’s point yesterday. They left in cars and buses from the Watertown church at 9:30 for an all-day pleasure outing at the point. About 35 members of the society enjoyed an impromptu program of games. Many went swimming on the beach near the point. The picnickers returned to the city about 5. Miss Mary E. Sweeney, of 216 Franklin Street, had charge of the arrangements for the annual outing.
125 years ago
July 11, 1898: Capt. James S. Boyer states that all members of the 39th Separate Company volunteered to go to the front except three.
150 years ago
July 11, 1873: The steamer “Maud” which plies between Cape Vincent and Kingston, is one of the best on the river. Everybody speaks highly of it, and the manner in which the line is conducted. Folger Brothers of Kingston seem to know just what the public wants.
The world
1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.
1914 – USS Nevada (BB-36) is launched.
1921 – Former U.S. president William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.
1936 – The Triborough Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic.
1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.
1962 – Project Apollo: At a press conference, NASA announces lunar orbit rendezvous as the means to land astronauts on the Moon, and return them to Earth.
2021 – Richard Branson becomes the first civilian to be launched into space via his Virgin Galactic spacecraft.
