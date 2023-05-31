The north
10 years ago
May 31, 2013: A new biomass facility on post will have its grand opening this morning, drawing several regional business and government leaders. The 60-megawatt generating plant, which will be operated by ReEnergy Holdings LLC, Albany, has been touted as a project that will provide the area surrounding the post with renewable power and lead to more jobs. The company, which took control of the former coal plant on 2nd Street Southwest in March 2012, has spent the past year getting the site ready for use. In that time, it has made deals with companies and municipalities in the region to take material such as tree stumps and branches that otherwise would end up in landfills.
25 years ago
May 31, 1998: There have been no official wolf sightings in St. Lawrence County for almost 100 years, and officials seem to be in no rush for one.
A public hearing has been called on legislation to prohibit the “liberation and release of certain dangerous animals” into the Adirondack Park. The legislation is in response to a study on the feasibility of releasing wolves into the Adirondacks, which is sponsored by Defenders of Wildlife.
50 years ago
May 31, 1973: Air pollution levels upwind and downwind from Watertown are being measured by the Department of Environmental Conservation through vegetation plots. Two plots were planted Friday containing several different kinds of vegetation which have different sensitivities to various forms of air pollution.
75 years ago
May 31, 1948: The Watertown Athletics won three of their four holiday weekend games from the Kingston Ponies at the fair grounds on Sunday and Monday to take a game and a half lead in the Border League pennant race. Manager Fred Gerken won the Sunday night game, working on the mound after relieving Ed Serly in the first frame. Besides pitching a fine game, Gerken hit an inside the park homer on the eight frame with a man on base.
100 years ago
May 31, 1923: Although the work of the canvassing committee of the chamber of commerce which is endeavoring to secure block contracts for lighting in Gouverneur has not been completed, preliminary reports indicate that nearly 99 per cent of the consumers of electricity will be included in the final result. When the work of the committee is finished, the two power companies now distributing electricity in this village will be given a chance to make bids on the contracts.
125 years ago
May 31, 1898: Today, while men are enlisting and troops are being mobilized for war, the few survivors of a terrible conflict all over the land are meeting to pay tribute to their dead comrades. Wherever it is known that a Union soldier is buried, today there floats a flag and on the grave is a wreath of flowers. In nearly all of the cities and villages beautiful and impressive services are being held in memory of the unknown, but not unhonored dead. More graves must be decorated today and a year ago more will be decorated next year than this.
150 years ago
May 31, 1873: The Black River Canal is to remain under the protection of the State. The State could not abandon it without abandoning the several reservoirs on the headwaters of this river; and these are necessary for maintaining navigation upon the Erie canal between Syracuse and Utica.
The world
1911 – The RMS Titanic is launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
1955 – The U.S. Supreme Court expands on its Brown v. Board of Education decision by ordering district courts and school districts to enforce educational desegregation “at all deliberate speed.”
1971 – In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1968, observation of Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May for the first time, rather than on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30.
2005 – Vanity Fair reveals that Mark Felt was “Deep Throat”.
2008 – Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7 m/s) 9.72 seconds
