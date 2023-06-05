The north
10 years ago
June 5, 2013: Lighthouse reopens. For more than a century Rock Island Lighthouse and its 14 successive keepers guided ships through the narrows of the St. Lawrence River. After its last keeper left the island on Dec. 31, 1955, however, the lighthouse and its keepers’ quarters slowly deteriorated. It wasn’t until 1983 — when volunteers raised $15,000 in public donations for renovations — that the long-neglected structure got a fresh paint job. Three decades later, the entire island has been newly transformed into a tourist attraction with state and federal funds and years of restoration work.
25 years ago
June 5, 1998: Python doing fine after vet goes out on a limb, operates. Aireus was just looking for a hot meal. But the 16-foot Burmese python got more than she bargained for last month when she pounced on a boiled chicken — and ended up feasting on a heating pad. The 10-year-old Watertown snake, with an electric heating pad white cord hanging from her mouth was whisked to the nearby North Country Veterinary Clinic, Veterinarian Dr. David M. Plante’s opinion on first seeing the ailing python: “not good.”
50 years ago
June 5, 1973: Asserting that the Watertown School System, over the past years, has been moving toward a system that will function in the world of change, retiring Superintendent of Schools W. Henry Case, has issued a five-page report in which he suggest to the Board of Education areas where work should continue and new approaches explored. Mr. case listed 12 “directions” which he said should be studied — some broad in scope, others pieces of a larger picture. (Full list at NNY360.com)
75 years ago
June 5, 1948: After losing a disputed 1 to 0 decision to Tupper Lake in the opening league game of the season, the Norwood Legion nine returned to its home field Monday afternoon to pound out a 12 to 6 victory over the Potsdam Merchants in an exhibition game. Revier went all the way for the winners while Adami hurled for the losers.
100 years ago
June 5, 1923: The chamber of commerce proposed to the city council Monday night that the city rent the projected bus terminal, comfort stations and parcel checking room to be built in connection with the building on the Taggart site for $8,000 a year, the contract to be renewed annually. It further proposed that the city charge $1 a bus a day for all buses operating on schedule, or 50 cents a bus a day for all buses licensed, thus deriving enough revenue to pay the entire rental, and leaving the comfort stations and parcel room as sources of income for the city.
125 years ago
June 5, 1898: Pursuit of a horse thief. Hired a livery outfit at Gouverneur and vanished. Traced to Jefferson County and the Trail Lost at Philadelphia — The Rascal gave his name as Albert Smith.
150 years ago
June 5, 1873: The least desirable kind of persons for picnic excursions are those who have a taste for natural history, and persist in taking home snakes and poisonous fungi in their lunch baskets.
The world
1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.
1947 – Cold War: Marshall Plan: In a speech at Harvard University, the United States Secretary of State George Marshall calls for economic aid to war-torn Europe.
1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, “Hound Dog”, on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.
1968 – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan.
