The north
10 years ago
Aug. 23, 2013: A new million-dollar Army Wellness Center on post will feature equipment to help soldiers and their families develop ways to improve their health. The 5,000-square-foot center, which opened Thursday afternoon, is one of only 12 across the service. The Army is planning to increase the number of centers to 38 in the next few years. The centers, which serve as a complement to primary health care, will be standardized, so soldiers can use them as they transfer across installations.
25 years ago
Aug. 23, 1998: After the January ice storm, John R. Hubbard was stranded for three weeks at his son-in-law’s house in Theresa, after abandoning his farm in Three Mile Bay. Mr. Hubbard telephoned a local radio station and offered 200 gallons of kerosene he had at his farm to anyone who wanted it and could get there. He knew only a few of the people who received the kerosene, but he knows his gesture helped many people in need. Mr. Hubbard was among 4,000 volunteers honored Saturday afternoon when Gov. George E. Pataki and a gang of Republican lawmakers visited the north country to honor and thank National Guard unites, firefighters, emergency management personnel, utility workers and others who worked endless hours to bring relief to the area. The “Ice Breaker” picnic was held at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
50 years ago
Aug. 23, 1973: Dr. Robert E. Austin, presently of Rochester, will join the Central St. Lawrence Medical Group in October. Dr. Austin, a native of Potsdam, is a board certified pediatrician. He will open his practice in the Edward John Noble Hospital unit and will work with Dr. Robert Bokat, also a board certified pediatrician, who opened his practice today. Dr. Austin is a graduate of St. Lawrence University and received his medical degree from the Upstate Medical Center School at Syracuse.
75 years ago
Aug. 23, 1948: Marriage license clerks in New York braced themselves today for another rush of altar-bound couples, spurred by the promise of draft deferment for married men.
100 years ago
Aug. 23, 1923: Tomorrow morning, when you pour the cream over the crisp shredded wheat biscuit at breakfast time, just stop a moment and consider. That biscuit, one of the more than 2,000,000,000 that will be consumed this year, might never have been placed on the market had it not been for a happenstance, that occurred right in your home city of Watertown.
For it was here, in a little machine shop in Mechanic street, that the machine that made the original shredded wheat biscuit was made , and the first flat biscuit ever to be baked in the house in front of that shop. The inventor of the machine was William Henry Ford, now of LaSalle, N.Y. and the woman who baked the biscuit was Mrs. Frank Pluche, now living in Brownville.
125 years ago
Aug. 23, 1898: District Attorney Kellogg and Sheriff Kellogg have gone to Lowell, Mass. to bring back a former Black River man wanted on a charge of grand larceny. He sold a buggy June 25 on which he had previously placed a chattel mortgage.
150 years ago
Aug. 23, 1873: Five carloads of furious firemen and their friends left on the excursion at 6:20 this morning. The shower this morning laid the dust for the firemen, and seems to have pleased everyone.
