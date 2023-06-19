The north
10 years ago
June 19, 2013: Next year, high school sophomores will get to join older students at the Charles H. Bohlen Jr. and Howard G. Sackett technical centers. The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services is launching its 10th grade Pre-Technical Academy to introduce students to technical careers earlier than ever.
25 years ago
June 19, 1998: McDonald’s Corp. is proposing to build an 80-seat restaurant on West Church Street, across from the northbound Interstate 81 exit/entrance ramp. McDonald’s had submitted plans to the city of Watertown one year ago to build an 80-seat restaurant on the site of Puffer’s Ice Cream, 1238 Washington St. But in October, the fast food chain withdrew the plans because it could not obtain a right-of-way from neighboring Jreck Sub Shop.
50 years ago
June 19, 1973: “Kid power” has joined the fight against pollution, at least in the case of three budding young environmentalists from St. Anthony’s school. Joanne Compo, 11, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Compo, 225 Breen Ave.; Michelle Barbara, 9, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Barbara, 711 Emmet St. and Robin Kellar, 8, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kellar, 213, Breen Ave., are enthusiastically trying to teach their elders how to Keep America Beautiful. It started with an anti-pollution poster contest at St. Anthony’s school a few months ago. Their main purpose is to collect litter in their neighborhood and wherever else they go.
75 years ago
June 19, 1948: Neil Kravetz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kravetz, North Gordon street, Gouverneur, became an eagle scout at a court of honor for Scout Troop 22 held in the hall of the First Presbyterian church Thursday night.
100 years ago
June 19, 1923: Three Watertown High School students obtained marks of 100 per cent in their recent regents examinations. They were Darwin Pickard, John Drummond, and Miss Huberta Wall.
125 years ago
June 19, 1898: Dr. C. A. Fuller of Watertown was elected president of the Jefferson County Dental Society at their annual meeting held in Clayton yesterday.
150 years ago
June 19, 1873: Carthage has a woman who is 101 years old, Mabel Hubbord. She has had 13 children, 12 of them sons.
The world
1901–present
1910 – The first Father’s Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.
1960 – The first NASCAR race was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
1964 – The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate.
2012 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requested asylum in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army.
2018 – The 10,000,000th United States Patent is issued.
