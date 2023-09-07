The north
10 years ago
Sept. 7, 2013: Stephen L. and Gayle M. Fobare have turned their dream of an apple orchard into an apple lovers’ paradise at their 180 Johnson Road Home in Rensselear Falls. Since 2009, the couple has been working to supply the north country with quality organic fruit from their U-pick orchard, Fobare’s Fruits. This year they expanded the orchard to include a gift shop, playground, country market and bakery.
25 years ago
Sept. 7, 1998: Potsdam State University College will host a teleconference for education and government officials on the millennium bug. The conference will be hosted by the Merwin Rural Services Institute. The millennium bug is a computer problem caused by the date reaching the year 2000. It is expected to cause problems for computers as well as items that rely on embedded chip technology, such as traffic lights, elevators and security systems.
50 years ago
Sept. 7, 1973: Test a Volvo without carburetors. All our Volvo’s now have fuel injection. It uses gas more efficiently, resulting in cleaner exhaust from your Volvo. And cleaner intake for your lungs: Greenwood Buick, Inc. Outer Washington Street, Watertown.
75 years ago
Sept. 7, 1948: The annual ten weeks’ summer vacation period over, an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 students returned to school here today, although full study courses, in most cases, will not be started until late in the week or Monday.
100 years ago
Sept. 7, 1923: Many persons watching a demonstration on the fairgrounds Thursday by a man selling snake oil were given a real thrill when a large rattlesnake on exhibition escaped and started to wriggle across the grounds. He was captured after some time.
125 years ago
Sept. 7, 1898: Dr. Fred C. Peterson will leave for Camp Black this evening to bring back all the Watertown soldiers who are in the hospital there.
150 years ago
Sept. 7, 1873: Wednesday morning some very peculiar tracks were observed in the road at Great Bend, which on examination proved to be the line of march of a colony of migratory rats. They came from toward Champion, passed over the bridge, and up over the hill to the plains in the direction of Antwerp.
