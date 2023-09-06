The north
10 years ago
Sept. 6, 2013: The financial stability of the city of Watertown recently was praised by Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, but challenges lie ahead — challenges that two of six candidates running for City Council this year will have to negotiate after the political dust settles in November. Concerns about public safety, economic development, public services, distressed rental properties, pension and health benefits, a raising cost of living and inflation all loom at a time when the country’s economic is still in recovery, people are struggling to find work and once proud manufacturing meccas are declaring bankruptcy. The comptroller reported that more than 18 percent of Watertown families are living in poverty compared with 15 percent of all cities.
25 years ago
Sept. 6, 1998: In Canada everything is now more than one-third off for American shoppers. But word of the sale seems to be falling on a lot of deaf ears south of the border. While the weak Canadian dollar has cut into the Canadian shopping and tourism in Northern New York, Kingston merchants have not seen a rush of American shoppers headed their way. The Canadian dollar has dropped steadily in value relative to the U.S. Dollar since the early 1990s, hitting record lows starting this spring. As of Thursday a U.S. dollar was worth $1.54 in Canadian money.
50 years ago
Sept. 6, 1973: Toshihide Hirohara, of Nayoya City, Japan, has arrived in Theresa and will live with the Aziel LaFave family. He comes under the American Field Service and will attend the Indian River Central School for one year.
75 years ago
Sept. 6, 1948: Dr. Murray H. Gardner, 524 Sherman St., has become associated with his father, Dr. Murray M. Gardner, and with Dr. David G. Gregor in the practice of surgury.
100 years ago
Sept. 6, 1923: All attendance records in the history of the Jefferson County Agricultural Society were smashed Wednesday when 15,000 persons thronged the grounds for the county fair.
125 years ago
Sept. 6, 1898: F.A. Hinds is building a new stable after the most improved modern lines at his residence, 161 State St. It will be completed in about two weeks and be one of the finest in the city.
150 years ago
Sept. 6, 1873: Although there is a great scarcity of fruits throughout New England states, apples and pears are abundant in this county, and plum trees are breaking down from the weight of the fruit.
