Ghost and history storytelling tour returns on Oct. 29

OSWEGO - Tales of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the Seventh Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Under the direction of professor Jonel Langenfeld of Oswego’s theatre faculty, costumed performers bring the tales of local historical figures to life in this admission-free family-friendly event. New arrangements for parking and transportation represent a notable change.

