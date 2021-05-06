BREWERTON - The First Annual Memorial/Ghost walk will be held at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 22 at the Riverside Cemetery in Brewerton.
Take a trip back in time while listening to intriguing vignettes honoring departed notables from the Brewerton area. Walkers will meet Elet Milton, spunky Kate Barclay, Dr. Strong, Judge Stevens, Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Adelbert Everson and Miss Nellie Ramsey.
Registration is open and closes on May 14. To register visit cicero.recdesk.com click on program/events registration category youth and adult. Or call 315-752-1180 for help.
The walk is presented by Cicero Youth Bureau, Parks and Recreation and the Ft. Brewerton Historical Society.
All proceeds from the walk will be donated to the Fort Brewerton Historical Society. Participants are welcome to explore the Fort Brewerton Museum, free of charge, immediately after the event is over.
