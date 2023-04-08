Watertown’s Thompson Park: A vision dreamed, a future envisioned WATERTOWN — On a late July afternoon in 1899, local businessman Henry D. Goodale received a telegram.

WATERTOWN — A new chapter is opening for the Watertown Golf Club this spring as the city takes over the operation of the links at Thompson Park.

Whether teed up or teed off about its new direction, the club has provided entertainment, exercise, triumphs and frustrations for thousands of golfers over the years.

A vision for the golf course at the park first took shape 100 years ago this summer. On July 31, 1923, the Watertown Daily Times reported that John N. Carlisle, president of Northern New York Utilities, was a main backer of the project: “… to inspect the City Park with a view of determining on what part of it a course could best be laid out. This completed, it is expected that the city will be asked to permit the use of that part of the park for that purpose.”

It was expected that “large industries and interested individuals” would come forward to finance the plan.

Nearly a year later, in April 1924, a Times editorial backed the plan for a golf course at the park: “There is available land at the city park and there would be no expense to the city either in fitting up the grounds or maintaining them. All the Municipal Golf Club will ask is permission to lay out a course on the unused grounds to the south of the water tower and extending east. The courses have proved especially popular in many other communities, and there is reason to believe they would prove equally popular in this town.”

In the 1920s, golf was a growing sport, spurred on in 1916 by the formation of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America and its related tournaments. The inspiration of golfers across the land continues this weekend with the high-brow annual Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the pinnacle of PGA tournaments and one of the four major championships in professional golf.

The certificate of incorporation of the Watertown Golf Club Inc. was filed on Feb. 1, 1926, according to city records. But golfing first began on the course in 1924, according to Times files, and in July 1928, a membership drive began to wipe off a club debt of $6,000 “on their property adjoining the John C. Thompson Park.”

The debt was $6,000, which in today’s dollars is $105,000. “The club is anxious to sell up to 600 memberships at $10 each ($175 today, adjusted for inflation) and in this manner they will be able to clean up the debt,” the Times reported. Another report from June 1923 noted, “It is expected that large industries and interested individuals will come forward, as considerable sentiment toward the establishment of the course has been heard.”

A 1903 map of the park plan included land where the golf course is now. But Henry D. Goodale, working as park manager and representative of John C. Thompson, wasn’t able to acquire it.

The survey and map for the golf course land were performed in 1926. The seller (grantor) was Eugene R. Taylor. According to Times files, the Taylor family, for generations, owned a large farm on Gotham Street Road. Mr. Taylor, a descendant of pioneer settlers of the area, was born on the family homestead and died in 1932 at the age of 67 at his residence, 211 E. Flower Ave. In 1937, according to Times files, the Taylor farm at the time contained 288 acres. Remaining on the homestead was Eugene’s son, Richard H. Taylor, who died in 1978 at the age of 81.

By June 1924, the membership fee was set at $5 a year, ($87, today) $2 a month or 50 cents per day. The first course was one of seven holes and it opened with great fanfare on a Tuesday, June 17, 1924. Brief remarks were given by Mayor John B. Harris and Watertown Golf Club president John N. Carlisle. “A foursome consisting of Mr. Carlisle and Glenn Tucker against Leland G. Woolworth and George A. Stebbins was the first match over the new course.”

A week later, on June 24, 1924, a report in the Times extolled “The Popularity of Golf in Watertown.”

“There could be no better place than the city park with its invigorating air and view of the surrounding country,” the report said. “Before 7 this morning, several couples were out on the links. Other couples were there until dark Monday night. Sunday the links were crowded all day.”

The report predicted that golf would not replace baseball as the national game, “but it is running a close second.”

“Golf gains its popularity from the player’s point of view,” the article says. “It gives the player an excuse to take ‘his oxygen on the hoof’ as our friend Dr. Brady says. In a bit of encouragement, the writer of the article added: “No matter how poor a player one may be, he can always find someone who is a little bit less skillful, so he is never discouraged.”

On Feb. 8, 1926, at the Black River Valley Club, William M. Jones was elected president of the newly incorporated Watertown Golf Club. The first professional instructor at the club was O.J. Brault, former pro at the Ogdensburg Country Club.

The course at the Watertown Golf Club eventually grew to two more holes for a total of nine and in July 1966, a ceremony was held on the course when it became a course of 18 holes. The course grew to 18 holes after the owners in 1965 signed an agreement with the city to lease 66.3 acres in the park — creating a mix of land owned and leased by the club and a situation that would eventually land in the rough.

The new nine holes were designed and built under the supervision of M. Walter (Jim) Huber, the club’s president. A Times report on the dedication of the holes said Mr. Huber was “modest in accepting the thanks of the speakers.”

The first male foursome to tee off on the new course consisted of three generations of the Huber family: Jim Huber; his son, Howie Huber and his grandson, Howie Huber Jr. The first foursome of women on that opening day to take to the course were city champion Lois Galloway, Marjorie Charlesbois, Gertrude Ross and Arlene Mallen.

LOTS OF CITY LINKS

The growth of Watertown Golf Club was even more impressive considering that another golf club in the city had been operating for years. The Ives Hill Country Club dates back as far as 1897 under the name of Jefferson County Golf Club. Its name was changed in 1953. According to the IHCC website, in 1968-69, initial steps were taken toward expansion to an 18-hole course. In 1972-73, the new nine holes were constructed and were ready to be played in 1974.

In 1974 former Watertown Daily Times sports reporter John P. Day covered his first city golf championship tournament for the paper. He covered the tournaments, which each year alternated between the two city courses, until he retired in 2015.

“Ives Hill is a little more challenging than the park,” said Mr. Day, who was a member of Ives Hill Country Club for about 25 years.

Watertown Golf Club, Mr. Day said, was always kept in excellent shape. “They always took good care of it. That’s half the deal. If it’s in good shape, people will play.”

In late January, the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million was finalized. The deed filed at the Jefferson County clerk’s office showed the 64-acre property transferred from Watertown Golf Club Inc., whose principal was developer Michael E. Lundy, to the city for $2.55 million. The sale includes all assets of the golf club, including the clubhouse, golf carts and other equipment. In 2018, Mr. Lundy closed on his purchase of the Watertown Golf Club’s assets, including the clubhouse.

Also filed in late January was a deed restriction on Ives Hill Country Club on Flower Avenue West and Prime LLC dictating that the present 18-hole golf course will operate as no more than a nine-hole in perpetuity. The principal of Ives Hill and Prime LLC, developer P.J. Simao, agreed to the restriction to enable the city to operate the sole 18-hole course within the city. Ives Hill has been closed for the past three years.

The January purchase of the nine holes on nearly 64 acres of the golf course in Thompson Park by the city from Mr. Lundy was called by City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III a “take it or leave it deal.” An appraisal after the sale determined that the 18-hole golf course has a value of $1.1 million.

The city is now working to get the course and clubhouse in shape for a potential opening around the first of May. Last month, the city hired Jordan Northrop, Watertown, as manager of Thompson Park Golf Club.

Mr. Northrop, who has extensive golf course management experience, will be paid $58,775 annually. Fred Hicks, who was at the golf club for 30 years, was hired as head greens keeper. The city has a tentative agreement for Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas to run the food and beverage operations at the clubhouse.

‘BEYOND EXPECTATIONS’

Two fires, one in 1922 and the other in 1973, destroyed the clubhouses at Ives Hill. The first fire apparently inspired the creation of the Watertown Golf Club, as explained in an Aug. 13, 1926, Times story documenting the opening of the new clubhouse at the Watertown Golf Club. By that time, the club was hosting about 100 golfers a day.

Mr. Carlisle gave a presentation on the history of the club at the dedication of the clubhouse, the same building in use today. Mr. Carlisle said that after the 1922 fire at the Jefferson County Golf Club, there were thoughts of purchasing a new piece of property for a new club, apparently abandoning the then-current location with its burned-out clubhouse.

But he said a “large number of young people came and asked that they be allowed to use the course of the Jefferson County Country Club, which we under the plan, would have abandoned for the new course.”

But Mr. Carlisle said that after some consideration, it was decided that the course at the Jefferson County Golf Club (Ives Hill) would be maintained. “I suggested that perhaps we might be able to get some land up on the city park and lay out a small course. With the help of our professional, Mr. Gordon, now dead, we laid out seven holes. The thing went way beyond our expectations.”

Donald L. Calarco, Watertown, became a member of the Watertown Golf Club in 1954. He turned 88 on March 28 and remains a regular golfer at the club. “I can’t wait to get out there again,” he said a few weeks ago as he recounted some of the history of the club and his own experiences there.

“It was known to be the blue-collar golf course,” Mr. Calarco said. “Most of the golfers were working fellows, including a lot of Air Brake people. One of the leagues was an Air Brake one.”

The course often had more players than it could handle, he said, especially when it was nine holes, creating bottlenecks.

“You’d alternate from the ninth hole to the first tee again,” Mr. Calarco said. “When you played your first nine holes, you’d go back and put your ball on the tee to wait your turn to go out.”

The expansion to 18 holes in 1966 grew the membership, Mr. Calarco recalled, and those members enjoyed the course for more than its golf opportunities.

“There was a time up there on mens’ night with all the leagues and everybody playing when it was hard to get a table for dinner,” Mr. Calarco said. “That was the time when the golfers had their dinners afterward. There was also a lot of card players, and that would extend into the evening. There was a lot of social things going on. You’d go up there on Friday night, find your group for Saturday and did the same thing on Saturday, for Sunday.”

The club, Mr. Calarco said, always welcomed women. “They had a day in the week where men couldn’t play. It was on a Tuesday. That was their day. Men had Wednesday. And no women could play after noon on that day.”

As for the course itself, Mr. Calarco said, “Some of the holes are mediocre and some have character. The course is a welcomed place for the community.”

He added, “I was all for the city buying it, but I didn’t agree with the $3.4 million. There’s a lot of people like that. But I don’t get into that stuff.”

Mr. Calarco has had a lifelong love of golf and recalled that in his teens he was hired by one of the golf pros at the then-Jefferson County Golf Club.

“I bought a set of golf clubs from him one time and he called me into his office one day and said, ‘‘You want to pay for them early?’ I said, ‘Sure!’ He said, ‘Well, come to work for me tomorrow and we’ll cut some greens.’ My job was to go over in the morning, and you’d take a bamboo whip and a rake and you’d whip the dew off the greens, and then you’d rake the traps. That was something you did every morning. They don’t do that anymore because they cut the greens and the machines today can handle that. Back then, we’d do it by hand and push a greens’ rotary (hand-powered) mower.”

A FAMILY LEGACY

The Draper family of Watertown has a long legacy at Watertown Golf Club.

“Basically, I married into a golfer family — the Baker family,” said Roger A. Draper, who joined the club in 1971.

Mr. Draper married Claudia E. Baker in 1971. She is the daughter of Kenneth F. Baker, who died in 2020 at the age of 94. He was a longtime member of the WGC and was director of its board for several years. Mr. Baker also volunteered as a golf coach at Immaculate Heart Central. Kenneth was married to Wilma G. Baker, an avid golfer who died 10 years ago.

“Both of my parents played,” said Mrs. Draper, who began golfing at the club when she was 14. “It was a community and club atmosphere. There were a lot of families involved.”

Mrs. Draper said that her dad took up golf in his 30s, and that her only sibling, older brother Shawn Baker, also learned to golf at the club and still enjoys the game.

Mrs. Draper recalled that for a while, the club placed restrictions on youth. “But if you went up with a parent, you could play. And with our own kids, we did all the junior stuff.”

Mr. Draper served two terms as president of the WGC. He was the golf coach at Immaculate Heart Central School for seven years, retiring from that post in 1995. He and Claudia have three children: Kenneth, Toby and Katey — all excellent golfers who honed their skills at WGC.

“We’d have all five of us playing,” Mr. Draper said. “And now we have six grandkids, and five of them are playing high school golf. We have about five foursomes when we get all the families together. We have a good time.”

“I wasn’t a great golfer,” Claudia Draper said. “The kids have done much better. But I love my golf. I loved to play and I still play.”

A ‘CHILDHOOD’ UP THERE’

The youngest of the Draper children is Katey J. Secor, now a second grade teacher at Remsen Elementary School in Oneida County and who has been coaching the district’s golf team since her son, Brian, a member of the team, was in seventh grade. He’s now a junior. Mrs. Secor’s daughter, Ellie, a ninth grader, and nephew Ean Piaschyk are also on the team.

“My mother is the one who got everybody into golf,” Mrs. Secor said in a phone interview. “My dad started playing golf because she did. I basically didn’t have a choice because my brothers loved it. The first story I remember is of my mother saying that she’d bring me up while my parents were running the junior program. I would bury my pacifier in the sand and have a great time in the sand. And now, I love sand shots.”

Mrs. Secor said she mainly followed in the footsteps of her brothers as her golf skills grew.

“I spent my whole childhood up there,” she said. “I had more grandfathers who would look after me, I had more coaches up there and just a great group of people in the community.”

And when Mrs. Secor, a 1995 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central, graduated from college and was looking for a teaching job, she didn’t have to look far. “It was a lot of job offers right away from just working up there and knowing so many people.”

For several years, Roger Draper and his family operated the “Halfway House” on the course. It was a place where golfers could grab a bite to eat, a beer and other beverages.

“It’s the furthest point from the No. 1 tee that you could get on the course,” Mr. Draper said. “My kids, myself and my wife ran that for quite a few years. We sold hot dogs, hamburgers and I would take up doughnuts and coffee in the morning. I got my own beer license and paid my quarterly taxes. We did that for quite a few years, In fact, it helped put three kids through college. It was one of those businesses where you had to be out there.”

“It paid for my (college) books every year,” Mrs. Secor said.

The Halfway House also became a social gathering spot. “We got to know everybody, and of course, we knew a lot of the members, being members ourselves up there. They would sit there and some would talk for 15 minutes.”

“We had a great time out there,” Mrs. Secor said. “There was a lot of great guys who were just normal foursomes that would come through and I could tell you what they’d order and eat to this day.”

Mr. Draper recalled one particular fine summer day on the links when Jerry Metcalf, former longtime basketball and golf coach at Carthage, stopped by on his rounds and was apparently struck by and shared an epiphany as he sat and gazed over the bucolic course while enjoying a hot dog.

“He was in a tournament and sat there and ate two of those Hoffman hot dogs and said to me, ‘Have you ever had the time where you had a Hoffman hot dog and it tastes better than prime rib?’”

Mr. Draper said he stopped running the Halfway House about 20 years ago, and to his knowledge, nobody took it over after that. He added that the building still stands, and when he ran it, the site also offered restroom facilities and a drinking water fountain.

In 2004, Toby Draper, son of Roger and Claudia, won the city championship.

“He won it three weeks after I was born,” said Jillian Draper, daughter of Toby and Jennifer Draper.

Jillian now golfs for the team at SUNY Geneseo where she is a freshman. Last June, she became the first Frontier League golfer to play in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls championships. In the fall semester, the SUNY Geneseo girls Knights golf team had two tournaments and Jillian took first place in each one, leading her team to first place finishes in both.

“I’ve always been around the golf course,” Miss Draper said in a phone interview from Geneseo. “My parents let us play whatever sport we wanted to try.”

She had easy access to golf, Jillian explained, since her father worked at WGC, mowing the greens and doing other maintenance work.

“We could just go up with him whenever we wanted,” Miss Draper said. “It started off where he’d go up there to like unhook the sprinklers or something at night. We’d help, and if we wanted to come ride in the cart, we’d do that. We didn’t always play golf. He’d let us rake the sand traps, pull the pins and that kind of stuff.”

By the time Miss Draper hit age 7, the golf bug had seriously hit. “By the time I was 10, I definitely wanted to play all the time.”

She began participating in junior tournaments and in seventh grade, joined the Watertown High School team.

Miss Draper finds hole number three the most challenging at WGC. “Just because of the woods,” she said. “That one helped me figure out my aim and what would happen with the wind and what would happen if you played from different spots on the hole.”

Miss Draper enjoys the matches where the extended Draper family gathers at various courses. “We all get together and play quite often,” she said. “There’s a lot of cousin competition, especially, because we all want to be really good.”

Mrs. Secor said the family now traditionally begins the golf season together at Woodgate Pines Golf Club in Boonville in May with a family tournament dubbed The Polar Bear Open, a name created by her daughter when she was younger due to her love of the animals. There’s lots of haggling about who will be on what family team.

At Geneseo, Miss Draper is pursuing a teaching degree. “I just want to play at the college level and I’ll always play golf for the rest of my life,” she said. “If I can coach golf for a school that has a high school team and if they need help, I’d definitely help out with that.”

Her grandfather, Roger Draper, retired in 2000 from the Watertown City School District after teaching eighth grade English for 20 years. He then taught for five years at Immaculate Heart Central Intermediate School. Mrs. Draper taught fifth grade at Holy Family School.

Roger Draper hasn’t played golf for the past few years due to a troublesome shoulder that required a couple of operations. “But I plan on playing again this year,” he said, and intends to join WGC.

“As far as I was concerned, with the politics part, the (purchase) price was ridiculous,” he said. “But I was glad to see that it was hopefully going to stay open as a golf course. That’s our hopes — that people will support it enough to stay open for a golf course. I’d hate to see them turn it into walking trails or something like that.”

But, then again as the saying goes, and a belief maintained by many including frustrated golfers: “Golf is a good walk spoiled.”