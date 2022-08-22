LAKE PLACID — The Grand Adirondack Hotel, a 1920s hotel originally known as the Hotel Marcy, is set to reopen its historic Main Street doors on Aug. 31 after nearly two years of construction and more than $20 million in renovations.

The Aug. 31 opening will be what Garrick Smith, the hotel’s general manager, calls a “soft launch.” The hotel’s bar will be open with food, drinks and live music, and all of the hotel’s 92 rooms will be open to guests who book a reservation. The hotel’s restaurant isn’t expected to open until a few weeks later, and the rooftop bar and event space may not open until spring.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.