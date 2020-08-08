OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is open daily, Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The museum’s main building features maritime and historical exhibits and displays. Also open for viewing are the National Historic Landmark WWII Tugboat “LT-5,” and NYS Derrick Boat No 8. New this year is a temporary exhibit marking the 65th anniversary of operation of the Port of Oswego Authority. In 1955 the authority was created by an act of the New York State Legislature. This exhibit will run throughout 2020.
“This season has been a challenge but we are proud to offer a unique maritime experience for visitors in a safe environment,” noted Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.
In addition, the museum is running lighthouse boat tours to the 1934 National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse on Fridays and Saturdays. These tours book up fast so call ahead to reserve a trip.
Among the museum’s vessels, most prominent is the WWII National Historic Landmark Tug, the “LT-5”, which served during the Normandy Invasion. A dedicated crew of volunteers has carefully restored the ship. Also open for tours is the National Register of Historic Places 1927 New York State Derrick Boat 8, which worked the canal system for 60 years. On visual display is the Eleanor D, the last U.S. commercial fishing boat to work Lake Ontario. It was locally owned and operated by the Cahill family. These vessels are part of an audio tour.
Finally, visitors and residents are able to shop for apparel and gifts on display at the museum’s Treasure Chest Gift Shop, which is open during regular museum hours for free. An array of new jewelry with a maritime flare and lighthouse themed collectibles are featured.
The museum is located in Oswego’s “Historic Maritime District,” at the end of the West First Street Pier. Regular admission is $8 for adults and $4 for teens, ages 12 and under are free. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. during August and 1-5 p.m. in September.
Masks are required for all visitors. Social distancing is incorporated throughout the visit and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the building, vessels and the lighthouse.
For more information visit, www.hlwmm.org or facebook.com/hlwmm for upcoming events or call (315) 342-0480. For information on the lighthouse restoration project, view facebook.com/oswegolh.
