NORFOLK — A cobblestone archway that has stood the test of time over the Hale Cemetery in Norfolk since the 1920s could be history in the spring if funds aren’t raised to restore it.
“It’s really in disrepair and it really is cracked. It’s gotten really bad over the last couple of years. We keep trying to get contractors, but we’re having a hard time getting someone that wants to tackle it,” said Cathy Fayette, secretary of the Hale Cemetery Association.
She said the association is looking for funding to restore the arch. The estimated cost ranges from $40,000 to $72,612.
“We don’t have that kind of money to do that. The $40,000 is just to take down the arch and rebuild it, and then just put the cobblestone on the exterior portion instead of having it solid. The $72,000 is to do a complete restoration,” Ms. Fayette said.
She said if money for the work isn’t raised, the archway will be dismantled in the spring.
She said she has applied for grant funding through the Rock Charitable Fund, which is overseen by the Northern New York Community Foundation. It was established in the name of retired Lt. Col. Marjorie Jean Rock, whose career as an Army nurse took her through World War II and the wars in Korea and Vietnam. It focuses on the maintenance and preservation of churches and cemeteries in St. Lawrence County, the preservation and maintenance of places of legitimate historical significance in the county, and benefits or assists veterans of the U.S. military who reside in St. Lawrence County.
In addition, Ms. Fayette said she will also be applying for grant funding through the Daughters of the American Revolution. Two people from the Revolutionary War are buried at Hale Cemetery, among the more than 80 veterans who call the cemetery their final resting place.
The association has also sent letters to the cemetery’s lot owners and next of kin, as well as to state and local politicians and area businesses to seek donations for a complete restoration of the arch.
She said the cemetery has a significant history. It was used for annual September training of the local militia.
“It’s kind of unique in a way because Col. Ira Hale used the front part for their annual militia training from the 1820s into the 1840s. He was a colonel in the New York State Militia by Gen. Andrew Jackson, which I think makes it even more kind of unique,” Ms. Fayette said.
If they’re able to completely restore the arch, she said she would like try and have the cemetery listed as a state historical site if it’s eligible.
“But I can’t do that until I know how much money that we can raise,” she said. “I know it’s a lot of money and we’re in a poor area. A lot of people don’t have the money that we need. When you think about it, I’m sure there are other things that are probably more important. But if we take the arch down, it’s gone. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. I hate to see that go when it does have some really unique history in there.”
Donations can be mailed to Tom Woodward, P.O. Box 62, Norwood, N.Y. 13668. If the Hale Cemetery Association is unable to obtain enough funds to cover the cost of the restoration or repair of the arch, the funds will be used for the continued upkeep of the cemetery or returned to the donor, if specified.
