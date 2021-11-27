James F. Larney was not the only Northern New York native connected to “The Lost Battalion” of World War I.

In September of 1938, a 20th anniversary dinner marking the famous stand of soldiers of the 308th Infantry, 77th Division, was held in New York City.

According to Watertown Daily Times files, Mr. Larney was accompanied by The Lost Battalion survivors Omer J. Richards, of Ogdensburg, and Leon Moxley, of Gouverneur. They picked up a fourth survivor, William J. Powers, of Stillwater, Saratoga County.

Mr. Richards was the “pigeon man” for Commander Charles W. Whittlesey, leader of The Lost Battalion.

A legend that has been passed down is that a heroic British homing pigeon released by Mr. Richards, named Cher Ami, (Dear Friend) saved soldiers in the unit after it was discovered they were undergoing an artillery barrage of friendly fire on Oct. 4, 1918.

Cher Ami was one of two birds remaining in the unit, after it came in with nine birds. The bird had to fly about 25 miles to deliver its message to headquarters. The message:

“We are along the road parallel 276.4. Our own artillery is dropping a barrage directly on us. For heaven’s sake stop it.”

“Richards attached the message to Cher Ami’s leg and tossed him into the air,” according to an account in the files of the Times.

“After two or three spirals, the bird settled on a branch of a tree and began to preen his feathers. Richard and Whittlesey began throwing sticks at the bird to scare him off the branch, but Cher Ami paid no attention. Finally, Richards climbed the tree and shook the branch that the bird rested upon.”

All of this took place during the heavy bombardment. The bird circled once and took off, escaping the Germans who had spotted and shot at him. But he did reach his destination. For his heroic service, Cher Ami was awarded the French Croix de Guerre with palm.

Cher Ami, in the U.S., did a Liberty Loan tour and died in 1919. It’s now preserved at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., in the “Price of Freedom” exhibit.

But author, historian and The Lost Battalion expert Robert J. Laplander said the bird was not responsible for the ending of the artillery barrage.

“The bird didn’t actually save anybody,” he said. “But you couldn’t convince anybody who was in the ravine that the bird didn’t save them.”

According to Mr. Laplander, the allies had finally realized that an artillery spotter had made an error and instead of supporting The Lost Battalion, their bombardment was decimating it. The big guns went silent.

“About five minutes later, the message from the pigeon got through,” Mr. Laplander said. “It was real quick. He was hit in the breast, he lost a leg and he was missing one eye.”

Mr. Richards, a native of Moose Creek, Ontario, Canada, died in Ogdensburg at the age of 60 in 1954.

Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this story.