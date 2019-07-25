Henderson Historical Society and Museum programs and activities

HENDERSON - Henderson Historical Society and Museum in the hamlet of Henderson is open for tours. The museum complex is comprised of the 1839 church which contains the history and genealogy center, the Peters-Stevens Boat Annex of historic Henderson made wooden boats, and the 1820s log cabin. Programs and activities are held throughout the season in the church building. The season runs from mid-May through mid-October, Wednesdays - noon-3 p.m; Saturdays - 9 a.m.-noon; and for researchers by appointment.
July 27: What’s in Your Back Yard at 10 a.m. with curator Kenneth Knapp of the Knapp Family Native Artifact Collection. Participants may bring artifacts for appraisal at the conclusion of the program.
Aug. 10: 14th Annual Henderson Heritage Day and Juried Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the grounds of the Henderson Historical Society. There will be crafters, museum tours, authors, food, music, re-enactors, exhibitors, silent auction, puppet play and Tom “24” Ventiquattro.
Aug. 17: Bicentennial Celebration, at 2 p.m., of the Henderson Universalist Society which created the church building in 1839. Service celebration followed by history and tours of the facilities.
Aug. 24: The Historic Champlain Walk, with readings by Town Historian Eric Anderson. Participants should meet at the fire hall, 8939 NYS 178 Henderson, at 1 p.m. and carpool. Bring own water and repellent. This is a program of the Henderson Historical Society.
The Henderson Historical Society Museum is free, open to the public and handicapped accessible. The museum is located at 12581 Harborview Rd. in Henderson.
For more information email hendersongenealogy@yahoo.com
