HENDERSON — A treasure trove of local family history has found its home within the walls of the Henderson Historical Society, ready to help those looking into their roots uncover ties to their distant ancestors.
A few years ago, the historical society received an extensive collection of local family genealogy following the death of avid hobby genealogist Charles H. Clark in 2018 at the age of 84.
The Clark collection comprises files upon files of documents, photos, cemetery information, charts and more, demonstrating the ties between 90 interconnected families around the area and beyond.
As for Mr. Clark’s interest in genealogy, his distant cousin Gale A. Clark, of Woodville, said she thinks it was more a matter of what he was allowed to do by his mother.
“She was what we would call today a helicopter parent,” Ms. Clark said. “And there was a lot of stuff that most guys would have done on their way up, but he wasn’t allowed. Genealogy was one of the hobbies he was allowed to have.”
Technically, the two didn’t know they were actually cousins until the 1970s, when Ms. Clark was in her 20s. Ms. Clark said they facetiously called each other cousin, but really didn’t know for sure until she was looking up the Clark line on her mother’s side, and there was a Clark history concerning two brothers. After going through all of it, she found a man named Theopolis Clark mentioned in Henderson. When she told Charles, he said he also had a Theopolis, and the rest is history.
“He always was building it [his collection],” Ms. Clark said. “When Mother and I went over to his apartment it was piles and piles, the only one that would know what was in said pile was Charles.”
Tracing the Clark line 14 generations back to England, Mr. Clark had friends who took him overseas, and he found where the Clark line was, Ms. Clark said. Those Clarks lived in Woodford Hall, she said, and the local church has effigies of Sir Richard Clark and his wife, who were the furthest back that they can actually go with any certainty. Their sons came to America in the 1600s and settled in Vermont and Connecticut. About 200 years later, the Clarks came to the Henderson area in the early 1800s.
Born in Henderson on Oct. 27, 1933, son to George Washington Clark IV and Ruth Sarah Flint Clark, Mr. Clark was the great grandson of George W. Clark, one of the original settlers of Henderson.
According to an excerpt on the history of Henderson from “Our County and Its People: A Descriptive Work on Jefferson County New York,” edited by Edgar C. Emerson of the Boston History Company in 1898, “Among the purchasers and settlers may be recalled the names of Samuel Stewart, Thomas Clark, Philip Crumett, ... Andrew Dairymple, George W. Clark, ... Daniel Forbes and Emory Osgood, who with others whose names have not been preserved, were the pioneers of Henderson and are entitled to be mentioned as such on the pages of local history.”
Later, it’s mentioned that the first town meeting was held at the house of Reuben Putnam, on March 11, 1806, at which time officers were elected. Along with Willis Fellows and Jedediah McCumber, George W. Clark was elected as a highway commissioner.
The Clark homestead was built by George W. Clark in about 1826, whose parents were George Washington Clark and Martha Cobb Clark. The Clarks settled in Henderson in 1805, with the first house built on the site of what is now Clark Cemetery on the south side of County Highway 178. The log house was later moved, put on rollers and rolled across the street, to make way for more people to bury their dead after the family realized their small burial place for family members had turned into more, with others in the area burying their dead there on the property.
Mr. Clark was born in the house in October of 1933. The home was later destroyed, leaving an empty field in its wake that remains to this day across from the cemetery.
Because Mr. Clark’s father took a job in Adams and the family moved there when Mr. Clark was still a boy, and his mother’s family was from Adams, the Clark collection contains a lot of family information pertaining to Adams, so the Henderson Historical Society plans to give some of it to the Adams Historical Society.
With so much donated in the collection, a total of 17 boxes worth, it took about two years to sort through, which Henderson Historical Society Recording Secretary Elaine J. Scott likened to 52 card pickup.
“Fortunately, Charles was amazing, a lot of the things are actually labeled,” she said. “Thank God he did this genealogy chart to help us kind of unbury it a little bit.”
Mr. Clark graduated from Adams High School in 1955 and Rittners School of Floral Design in Boston, Mass. in 1956. He then went on to work in the floral design field for a total of 47 years. Following his retirement, he served as the custodian at the Adams Village Baptist Church for several years. Charles was a member of the Adams Village Baptist Church for 72 years, serving on all affiliated boards over the years. He served on the board of the Elmwood Cemetery Association, the South Jefferson Historical Society and Henderson Historical Society for many years.
Out of his own goodness, Mr. Clark would just help people with their genealogy, she said, and now his collection will continue that legacy. Because of the sheer amount of things within the collection and space limits, a majority of files and things will be stored under the pews of the church the historical society inhabits, with an index for visitors to use to be able to easily find where the items they seek are located.
Included in the Clark collection are ancestral record books, Bibles, family photo albums, genealogy books, books of different places where his ancestors settled and a hardcover brown book of artwork possibly done by Charles himself. There is also a large collection of portraits of various family members, some labeled and some unknown, lost to history as those who knew them are now long gone.
“The only thing I can say about his collection was it was vast and it was as complete as he could make it,” Ms. Clark said. “If he had a relative that died and nobody was there to collect, or nobody really wanted the contents of the attic, he’d be more than happy to take possession of it and sort through for his collection.”
