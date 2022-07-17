HENDERSON — The Henderson New York Historical Society is planning a variety of events this summer, including Henderson Heritage Day.
The 15th annual Henderson Heritage Day and juried craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, when people can expect to attend a “party-picnic,” Elaine Scott, secretary of the Henderson Historical Society, said.
The day will officially begin at 8:45 a.m. with a ceremony at the society’s Arthur Rice Memorial Flag Pole. The ceremony will end at 9 a.m. when the old church bell will ring, signifying the start of the day.
Music will be provided by Tom “24” Ventiquattro from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Free raffles will be available throughout the day.
The event is free.
The historical society also has a boat annex, named the Peters-Stevens Boat Annex to honor the families that donated and helped “preserve the boating heritage of Henderson,” according to the society’s website.
“People get lost in the boat annex,” Ms. Scott said. “It starts with the ship building during the War of 1812, and goes into the great supply freighters that were built in Henderson Harbor … That’s a lot of fun over there.”
The historical society also offers a program called “Find a Grave,” which will be available to people during regular hours on July 20 and Aug. 17.
Syracuse writer Sheila Burns will be at the historical society on July 27 and Aug. 24.
At 3 p.m. both days, Ms. Burns will be leading a program titled “Write Your Story.”
“She did a writing program for us before COVID and people were so excited they said, ‘Please, have her come back again,’” Ms. Scott said. “She’s a lot of fun.”
The team at the Henderson Historical Society is all unpaid volunteers and Ms. Scott says that they are “totally committed.”
The historical society is open from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, and by appointment for researchers.
