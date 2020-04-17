We are living in historic times with the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s something that the Association of Public Historians of New York State is urging its members to document.
The association has posted suggestions to historians in the state about how they can document the pandemic.
“It is imperative that we record the impact on our communities and how our citizens respond,” the association says on its website.
Timothy S. Minnick, town of Theresa historian, received the emailed request from the association in late March.
“I already had the idea to document something about the pandemic because too much local history has been lost on events like the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, the Depression, Prohibition, etc.,” Mr. Minnick said. “We know these events happened historically but not seeing the local impact detaches us and leaves us much to wonder about.”
Sharing suggestions from the association, Clayton town and village historian Thomas LaClair is asking community members to take note of events by keeping journals about how the pandemic is affecting them personally, as well as their businesses, churches, schools, support for the elderly, etc.
Residents should document specific dates and numbers, from the days schools closed and opened to how church leaders attended to the need of their congregations. A formal call will be made later for such observations and the material will be used for historical purposes.
Also, the association has developed a form that historians can use to collect stories from throughout New York state. Once the crisis and the collecting period have ended, APHNYS will share the responses with historians throughout the state.
Among suggestions the association has for its members as ways to document the outbreak:
n “Documenting your community’s response does not include risking your own health or that of your family and friends. Please follow all rules for social distancing and any quarantines that have been established.”
n “Beginning today, record your memories of local events and reactions to COVID-19 at least since the beginning of March. Continue to update that journal as we move forward: What are you doing, what are you hearing and seeing, and how is the response to COVID-19 affecting your normal habits? Encourage the public to do the same. This can be done by in a variety of ways. Individuals can keep handwritten or computerized diaries, write blogs, record video or audio diaries or use whatever creative venue appeals to them.”
n “Take and/or collect photographs of various ways your community is responding. Remember to record the name of the photographer and the date and location when/where image was taken.”
n “Record/save and index local news reports (from print, television, radio and online sources), as well as social media notices. Particularly note any creative online activities people have created locally to keep people informed; these may be harder to document after the fact.”
n “Keep a record of specific activities your community’s citizens are taking to help each other in this crisis, such as making grocery runs for the elderly, etc. Collect letters, posters, flyers, social media posts, etc., advertising these activities.”
n “Preserve all directives and other material relating to COVID-19 that are issued by your local government, especially physical media like posters and fliers but also email social media posts.”
n “Talk with and, when possible, record oral history interviews with your community’s local officials, first responders, and medical personnel about the actions they are taking and how the public is interacting with them. Keep in mind that these folks likely will not have much time to talk with you now.”
n “Talk with and, when possible, record oral history interviews your community’s businesses owners and employees, particularly those who work in local grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and other sectors that have been particularly affected by the crisis. First responders and healthcare workers will be another key group to consider.”
“Government-appointed historians have a duty under New York State Law to document these sorts of episodes,” the association says on its website. “We are unquestionably within a historical moment that will be of great interest to future generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.