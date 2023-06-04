WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington St., will offer a “sneak peek” of the renovations at the facility housed in the historic Paddock Mansion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and renovations, the building has been closed to the public for three years. The project includes a new roof, the installation of an elevator, an outside ramp for the handicapped, freshly painted walls and refurbished floors.
A roof replacement project at the Paddock Mansion began in 2021 from funds received from grants and fundraising. A separate project, funded by Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, targeted the installation of an elevator and other upgrades. Water leaks, caused by roof construction and which damaged sections of the interior, helped to delay the overall project. The building had been plagued by a persistent leaking roof for about 20 years.
Toni L. Engleman, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, said that the first floor of Paddock Mansion will be open during Saturday’s “sneak peek.” The full building is expected to open in late June to the public.
