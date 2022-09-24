EDWARDS — Lisa D. O’Brien’s grandfather often shared a story or two with her about an old stone house on County Route 6.
“When I was a young girl, we would drive by that parcel and he would say, ‘Soldiers hid out there.’ I never knew what he was talking about, or from what war. Just knowing some of the history of it, I couldn’t wait to get in and see it.”
Now, Mrs. O’Brien, as a licensed real estate saleswoman with Meyer Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, has been given that chance and more, digging into the property’s history with gusto as she works to confirm stories while making new discoveries on one of the few surviving early 19th century homes in St. Lawrence County.
The property, with 231 feet of Black Lake waterfront, is at 3278/3280 County Route 6, in the hamlet of Edwardsville. As part of its listing, Ms. O’Brien spent hours at the county courthouse in Canton.
“I was kind of obsessed with this property,” she said. “I don’t like to stop until I get the answers I need.”
Records she found indicate the building was built in 1828, but there are signs (actually, one literal sign) that hints that it may have been built in 1813.
“When my dad purchased it, it had this sign,” the property’s owner, William T. Hauck, explained. “It said 1813 on the front of the building. The previous owner or somebody before him put it there. I don’t know if that 1813 is related to the building there now, or if something was there smaller.”
“Either way, it’s still extremely historic,” Ms. O’Brien said.
Ms. O’Brien’s grandfather, Heuvelton native Joseph H. O’Brien, died in 1994 at the age of 85. His tales about “the soldiers” hiding out there were likely partially true. Retreating soldiers during the War of 1812 and the Battle of Ogdensburg (Feb. 22, 1813) apparently made their way to Edwardsville and Thurbers Tavern, a structure that may have once been on the current property. Retreating soldiers eventually found their way to Sackets Harbor.
Ms. O’Brien also discovered that Theodore Roosevelt enjoyed spending time at Black Lake, and may have even once walked the property’s grounds.
“I was interested in getting in there, just knowing the history from my grandfather,” Ms. O’Brien said. “The character of the property is apparent from the road when you drive by. A lot of the locals have an interest in that property because of the history. When I went in the stone house, I realized the bones were good. There’s one cottage that might need to be torn down. I’m not sure. I’m not a contractor.”
What is definitely known about the property is that the home once housed a post office and the residence of John Edwards, the postmaster of which the town is named. Along the parcel’s shoreline, from 1851-1903, a barge/ferry, attached to a cable, transported passengers and small cargo to Booth Island.
The stone home, vacant since 1993, has 21-inch thick stone walls, which creates windowsills inside of 18 inches. However, the fact that the house is made of stone is not readily apparent from the outside.
“I’m not sure when the plaster render was added to the exterior,” Ms. O’Brien said. “But in my research I found that was something more prominent-type citizens did and apply that to the exterior of the home because they wanted a smooth finish because that was the latest and greatest.
She assumes the stone is Potsdam sandstone. “Multiple stone homes that were built in the 1800s are that Potsdam sandstone,” she said.
The search is on for someone to build upon the parcel’s history. “Seller is in search of a buyer passionate about history, interested in restoring this stone beauty to its original grandeur, which requires substantial rehabilitation,” Ms. O’Brien wrote in her online description of the site.
The property, as of Friday, has been on the market just short of two weeks. It lists for $315,000. Ms. O’Brien said there’s been lots of interest in it, especially from a gentleman in Florida, who spent his childhood in the Edwardsville area.
“He loves the property, history and wants to restore the stone home,” Ms. O’Brien said. “And he said, ‘I have the Roosevelt key.’”
That revelation piqued Ms. O’Brien’s interest. She had never heard of such a thing. The Florida man explained to her that former owner Edith F. “Edie” Hauck, who died in 2005 at the age of 99, gave him a key to the cottage on the property that Teddy Roosevelt once stayed in.
“So, Teddy Roosevelt stayed on that property, according to this gentleman,” Ms. O’Brien said. “I started researching that and was able to substantiate that he spent a lot of time on Black Lake.”
On Dec. 4, 1894, the Watertown Daily Times reported: “Black Lake in St. Lawrence County is the summer resort of a distinguished body of gentlemen called the Black Lake Fishing Club. The other night, they had a dinner at the Waldorf Hotel in New York and told fish stories. Among them was Theodore Roosevelt and others equally distinguished. It must have been pleasant but not as jolly as when they meet on Black Lake and substitute flannel shirts for a dress coat.”
About 100 years ago, there was a drive, originating in Gouverneur, to rename Black Lake to Roosevelt Lake. Editor Harold B. Johnson of the Watertown Daily Times, who played on the shores of the lake in boyhood, opposed the name change.
“As much as we all love the memory of Col. Roosevelt and would rejoice in attaching his name to anything, let us not try to deprive one of our principal Northern New York lakes of the name the pioneers gave it, simply because someone wants to do something,” Mr. Johnson wrote in the March 24, 1920 Republican-Journal.
The lake once had an unsavory reputation, which also may have inspired the proposed name change.
“That was 40 years ago,” Mr. Johnson wrote in his 1920 report. “Fish pirates lived there. It was the rendezvous of cattle thieves. Bad men made the lake island their stopping when moving north into Canada. It was as tough place as this north country afforded. But it was tamed years ago. It is today as peaceful as a hired hand in the heat of an August day. Now it is civilized ... Let the name remain. Called something else, the lake would never be the same.”
Mr. Hauck, current owner of the property, will turn 85 in November and lives less than a mile from his former home now for sale. He said he was 10 when his parents moved to the parcel from Sea Breeze, a suburb of Rochester. His father, he said, had an ice business in Sea Breeze and sold it in 1948, the same year he purchased the Edwardsville property.
“He had a friend with a camp on the St. Lawrence,” Mr. Hauck said. “We used to go up there a couple weekends in the summer. He worked awfully hard in the ice business. I didn’t know he was looking for a small business. I think he saw an advertisement in the (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle.”
When they moved to the site, it was known as Misha-Waka Inn: “An ideal place for vacation days,” formerly owned by Ralph A. Wilson. Mishawaka is also a city in Indiana. A museum in that city says the name ‘Mishawaka’ is an Indian-derived word that may mean “Big Rapids.” But there are many disagreements on its origins.
“For years, it was still called Misha-Waka Inn,” Mr. Hauck said. “It was the familiar theme of the locals. Nobody changed it to Haucks Hotel. That was what was put on some signs at the corner.”
As a youth, Mr. Hauck served as a “sort of a handyman” at the business. It was a wonderful area, to grow up, he said.
“I made friends quickly, especially a family across the lake had five boys and I fit right in with that gang.”
The original icehouse and two cottages remain on the advertised property.
“We sold and cut ice,” Mr. Hauck said. “That was done usually at the end of March.”
Mr. Hauck graduated in 1955 from Morristown schools and entered the Air Force, where he served four years. He then attended Canton ATC and received a master’s degree from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.
After his father, William J. Hauck (Edith’s husband) died in 1966, he came home to help his mom run the business. In 1999, Mr. Hauck, who is married to Louine Hauck, retired from Ogdensburg Free Academy after teaching biology in the district for 31 years.
The main house on the property was shuttered in 1993, Mr. Hauck said.
“I would like to see it resurrected,” he said.
“It has a lot of period details,” Ms. O’Brien said. “It could be brought back. It’d be a substantial project for a perspective buyer.”
Digging into history
OGDENSBURG — Lisa D. O’Brien, a licensed real estate saleswoman with Meyer Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, is researching the history of the Edwardsville area as part of her listing the historic Hauck property.
This is what she found so far:
- Sept. 10, 1787: Commissioners assigned names to 10 towns of St. Lawrence County. Alexander Macomb bought almost all at 12 pence per acre — “Macomb Grand Purchase of 1787.”
- Ms. O’Brien found an article stating Black Lake’s first improvement was made my Nathan Ford in 1796. Nathan lived in one of the buildings where the current Fort De La Presentation in Ogdensburg exists now. Canoes traveled from St. Lawrence River to Oswegatchie River to Black Lake.
- John K. Thurber with brother Kelsey in the winter of 1797, traveled on snow shoes to Black Lake in search of land. In 1798, he returned and settled on Black Lake, passing up the Oswegatchie in canoes. At the time there was not a single building in the limits of Ogdensburg, except the old French Garrison, now crumbled and entirely gone to decay. They were the first white settlers on Black Lake. At the time of settling on Black Lake, Native Americans were inhabiting this vicinity. The party first settling on the lake were Kelsey T. Thurber and wife (92 years old 1/25/1868), John K. Thurber (buried in Edwardsville)
- 1799 Site of village of Edwardsville was laid out “Marysburgh.”
- Arnold Smith erected the first tavern in town, at the narrows.
- February 1813: Capture of Brockville by Americans and Ogdensburg by the British – Capt. Forsyth gave orders for a retreat to Thurber’s Tavern on Black Lake.
- 1830 first steam boat appeared on Black Lake called the Paul Pry, last day a boat ran was 8/13/1908.
- March 22, 1837: Post office established at the Narrows, Edwardsville. Jonathan Edwards first postmaster.
- Black Lake is the largest lake in St. Lawrence County (prior to the white man settling, the Indians called Black Lake, “Otsikwake.”)
- Wife of John K. Thurber, Diadama Thurber died June 1, 1853 at 66 years old.
- The Daily Journal Nov. 27, 1865: Postmaster Lafayette Twombly appointed, Edwardsville.
- “The Narrows” at Edwardsville referenced 1868. The Hauck parcel is across from the most narrow strip to Booth Island.
- Ms. O’Brien also traced deed information on the Hauck hotel parcel dating back to 1817.
