OGDENSBURG — On Saturday, the Fort de la Présentation Association presented “Le Siege du Fort de la Présentation” at Van Rensselaer Point, Ogdensburg. The second day of the event on Sunday was canceled due to the weather.
The event celebrated the founding of Fort de la Présentation and the French history of Ogdensburg.
On Saturday, James E. Reagen presented a short history of the French occupation during the Seven Years War prior to a battle reenactment that he provided an overview of.
There were demonstrations of blacksmithing, colonial lighting, candle making and flint knapping, skills that would have been essential during the 18th century period. Additional demonstrations included children’s game and toys, children’s muster and period fishing.
