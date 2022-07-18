OGDENSBURG — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Fort de La Presentation Association hosted its annual weekend that showcases Ogdensburg’s rich history through re-enactments and demonstrations on Lighthouse Point.
Formerly known as Founder’s Day Weekend, Le Siege de Fort de La Presentation began on Saturday featuring examples of camp life, demonstrations, military drills and other events at the encampments that featured British, French and native re-enactors.
The name change was a result of the association’s desire to focus on French history of the fort property during the Seven Years War. During that war, Fort de La Présentation was in the direct path of the English who were moving up the St. Lawrence River toward Montreal.
“It’s been great to see people we haven’t seen in two years,” said Association President Barbara O’Keefe. “We’ve been doing this since 1999 but haven’t been able to do it in two years because of COVID.”
The highlight of the day was the war re-enactment between French and British troops featuring actual tactics and period weapons. Prior to the battle, Ogdensburg author James E. Reagen, who wrote “Warriors of La Presentation,” a history of the French and Indian War in Northern New York, gave an introduction and brief history of the war.
“Today I am portraying the militia with the British,” said re-enactor Matthew Sheehan. “I’ve been doing this for five years. Being in the battles is definitely my favorite part of all of it.”
On Sunday, the day began with a Catholic Mass, held in the archaeological park on the site of Father Francois Piquet’s actual Chapel at Fort de La Presentation.
“The idea of people coming together and sharing our culture, heritage, and history,” said Fort de La Presentation Committee Chairman Tim Cryderman. “We mesh very well together with those from Canada, and these battles are all done on the fly.”
Following the Mass, gates to the fort opened with more camp life drills and demonstrations, a scavenger hunt for children, tomahawk throwing, cartridge rolling, children’s muster, and a second battle re-enactment.
“All of the proceeds go towards operating the fort,” Mrs. O’Keefe said. “We have to manage and operate the 28 acres of land that we have and the proceeds help us to do that.”
