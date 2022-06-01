History Lecture Series returns in commemoration of D-Day Invasion

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM) at Oswego has announced the return of its History Lecture Series for the 2022 season beginning on Saturday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. featuring master model builder William Emerson. Throughout 2020-21, Emerson built a scale model of the HLWMM’s own National Historic Landmark WWII tugboat LT-5 currently on display, providing the most accurate depiction of its wartime appearance. He will present on the history of LT-5, its role in the Normandy invasion, as well as his own experiences recreating an iconic piece of national history.
Emerson is a retired engineering manager who lives in Rochester. His early interest in naval ships was fostered by his father, who worked closely with Admiral Hyman Rickover in the development of the first atomic submarines. His models are researched using plans, photographs and even ship’s logbooks from such institutes as the National Archives and the Naval History and Heritage Center. His work has appeared in some twenty publications, including the yearly Warship, the magazine Warship International, and a variety of ship modeling magazines. Five of his models have appeared on front covers of such magazines as Model Ship Builder and Scale Ship Modeler. Not counting the LT-5, 14 of Mr. Emerson’s models are in museums around the nation, including the Naval Academy Museum (Annapolis, Md.), the National Museum of the U.S. Navy (Washington, D.C.), National Naval Aviation Museum (Pensacola, Fla.), the National Civil War Naval Museum (Columbus, Ga.), and the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s History Lecture Series is a free program, open to the public. The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1-5 p.m. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. in July and August) and are located on the West First Street Pier in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District. For more information regarding this or other museum programs, contact the museum at (315) 342-0480, or visit hlwmm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.