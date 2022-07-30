‘History on Tap’ features the Underground Railroad

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation provides grants for historic signs to mark the sites of significant historic places, people, things, and events. Pictured is the marker for the Maxwell Settlement located on North Geneva Road in Sodus.

OSWEGO – The next “History on Tap” will feature four speakers on the topic of the Underground Railroad in the Central New York area of Lake Ontario. The event will also include an update on the status of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Project. The illustrated program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Admission is free.

Author and former Wayne County Historian Marjory Allen Perez will speak about the Maxwell Settlement, an African American community located on the outskirts of Sodus Point. The Maxwell Settlement was established by former slaves in 1815 and was ideally situated to help and protect other freedom seekers on their journey to Canada.

