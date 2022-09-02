‘History on Tap’ highlights Madame Malvina Guimaraes Sept. 7

The next “History on Tap” session features the fascinating tale of 19th century businesswoman Madame Malvina Guimaraes. Ann Callaghan Allen, author of “The Madame’s Business: The Remarkable Life and Tragic Death of Malvina Guimaraes” (pictured) will lead a discussion about one of local history’s least understood historic figures. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Riverview Room of G.S. Steamers Restaurant at the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.

Madame Guimaraes was a 19th century entrepreneur who survived a horrific shipwreck, endured the harsh climate of South America, spousal abuse, and the narrow confines of women’s domestic and business life during her lifetime.

