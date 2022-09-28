‘History on Tap’ highlights Oswego Town Oct. 5

Oswego Town Historian George DeMass will talk about the “Twenty-Nine Things That Define the Town of Oswego, N.Y.” during the next ‘History on Tap’ program. The free event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St. Pictured is a statue of Dr. Mary Walker, past Oswego Town resident and the only female recipient of the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor. For program details, call 315-343-4711.

OSWEGO – The next ‘History on Tap’ program features Oswego Town Historian George R. DeMass who will speak on the “Twenty-nine Objects That Define the Town of Oswego, NY.” The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St. Admission is free.

The objects and artifacts to be discussed during the illustrated program represent significant milestones, buildings, moments, locations, incidents, people, and more from the history of Oswego Town, which was settled in 1797 and established in 1818.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.