The Black River Traction Company served the City of Watertown, beginning operations in 1896, taking over from the Watertown Street Railway. Under the new management of A.H. LeFebvre, the various trolley lines in and around Watertown, extending to Dexter, were combined into the Black River Traction Company.
Edward A. Barber, a protege of Mr. LeFebvre, who had learned electrical and mechanical engineering under his guidance, invented and installed a “self-operating” power plant that only required human attention once a week, to power the trolley service.
Barber soon became the Superintendent of the car shop at the company’s West Main Street barn, and designed and built 10 cars with a 10 foot wheelbase (and later more with a 12 foot) that had a distinctive square-cut appearance. The single truck trolley cars were a great success despite many disliking the look of the new Barber car design.
The trolley service encouraged more people to move further away from the city center, quickly developing new residential areas off State Street and Main Street. They were also used to transport mail in its early years.
After Thompson Park was donated to the city, a “spur line” was installed giving people the opportunity to take day trips to the park.
The trolley service in Watertown was shut down by 1940 and replaced with the bus service that is still in use today.
