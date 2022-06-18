History report
Visitors to the Watertown Daily Times library archives may have wondered about the strange, clock-like object in the corner of the room.
The Taylor made machine was used by the Times to record temperatures throughout the day. A line drawn on the rotating circular graph paper tracked the rising and falling degrees outside the building. The machine was used to record the temperature until the company, which dates back to 1851, stopped selling the unique graph paper for the temperature reader.
Today, the Times gets the city’s high and low temperature readings from the Watertown Filtration Plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.