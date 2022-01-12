History talk Jan. 16

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Historical will hold a history talk on Jan. 16 about the Parkhurst family and home, which was located where later the North Country Department Store was built.
The talk will be held at the village municipal office, 3125 East Ave., Central Square. There will also be open museum viewing. All meetings are from 1-3 p.m.
Come share information, stories and photos.
In addition they are updating their family files. They are looking for family histories, photos of people who lived anywhere in the town of Hastings, homes and businesses.
Masks are required and social distancing with limited capacity.
