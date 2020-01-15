History Talk on Blizzard of ‘66

CENTRAL SQUARE - town of Hastings and village of Central Square historian, Heather Stevens, along with the Central Square Community Historical Society will hold an interactive history talk from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. It will be held at the village of Central Square Municipal offices located at 3125 East Ave. (Route 49) Central Square. The talk will focus on the Blizzard of 1966. If people have photos, recollections or stories from that event; come, share and reminisce.
The Blizzard of 1966 swept across most of the United States and Canada east of the Rocky Mountains on Jan. 29, 1966, and brought record low temperatures, high winds and heavy snowfall. Within days, at least 142 people had been killed — 31 had frozen to death, 46 died in fires that started while people were trying to heat their home. Others died from heart attacks while shoveling snow or pushing cars, or traffic accidents caused by slick roads. The death toll reached 201 by Wednesday, Feb. 2, as the storm eased.
The storm began as a nor’easter, which affected the New York City metro area and was followed by heavy “wraparound” lake effect snows. Winds were more than 60 miles per hour during the storm, and at Fair Haven they are believed to have exceeded 100 miles per hour. The snow was badly drifted and roads and schools closed as long as a week. Drifts covered entire two story houses.
A total of 103 inches of snow was recorded at Oswego, 50 inches of this falling on the last day of the storm alone.
The society is expanding their files and any additional information and photos would be appreciated.
The upstairs historical collection space will also be open. There are some historical writing collections and postcards for sale. Memberships to support the society are also on sale. Annual dues for individuals is $10 or a family membership is $15. Membership runs from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. There will be no history talks in July or August.
Anyone interested in the history of the village of Central Square or town of Hastings is invited.
The purpose of these events is to increase and share historical information for the village of Central Square. People can view different parts of the current collection, share items they have or just reminisce. If people have a local history artifact that they would like to have photographed for the collection or donated to the collection, bring it along. Also of interest are historical documents and photos as well as personal writings.
This will be very informal with the intent to continue to document the past as well as the present. If people have any questions contact Heather Stevens at dstevens@incpark.com
