CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Historical Society will hold a history talk on veterans from the town of Hastings and village of Central Square and any other memories people would like to share from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
They invite people to come and add their or a family members veteran information to the collection, to be part of an upcoming book. They are looking for information and photos of those who have or are serving in the military with a Central Square/town of Hastings connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.