Holiday History Shoppe open until Dec. 23

OSWEGO – The Holiday History Shoppe located in the former city of Oswego Downtown Welcome Center at 201 W. First St. in Oswego will be open until Dec. 23. The shop features items from the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Fort Ontario, Richardson-Bates House Museum, Scriba Historical Society, Mexico Historical Society, Friends of Fulton History, Oswego Public Library and more.
The hours are noon-7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays in December and then Dec. 20-23 till Christmas Eve. The Shoppe is closed on Sundays. Additional dates may be added.
The shop offers unique gifts and memorabilia from museums and historical societies from around the county. Items sold at the Holiday History Shoppe make great gifts and the proceeds benefit the museums and organizations that preserve and present Oswego County’s rich history to its residents and visitors. Each purchase supports these groups as they work to promote Oswego County’s significant role in commercial, industrial, farming, maritime and military history.
In addition, visitors will have an opportunity for a photo op with a large-scale model of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse. A vintage model train exhibit is on display courtesy of Fred Regan of the Oswego Valley Railroad Association. The Shoppe will connect with the Canal Commons stores through the back entrance.
For more information about the Shoppe visit hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.
