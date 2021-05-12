WELLESLEY ISLAND — One of the most iconic sites in the Thousand islands has been sold.
Hopewell Hall on Wellesley Island was purchased by Jeremy T. Smith, Wellesley Island, for $3,595,000, according to a property transaction.
Hopewell was constructed in the 1890s by New York City businessman William C. Browning. He sold it to George C. Boldt in 1900.
It was owned for years by Mr. Boldt’s only daughter, Mrs. Nils R. (Clover) Johaneson, who leased the property for several seasons.
It was the summer home of Mr. Boldt’s granddaughter Clover Boldt Baird until her death in 1993.
In 1996, descendants of Mr. Boldt sold the house and surrounding 88 acres of land to Marguerite Sanzone, Rome.
The new owner, Mr. Smith, is the grandson of Edward John Noble, the son of a Gouverneur bookkeeper and who became a well-known and multimillionaire candy, radio and television executive.
He was also a generous north country philanthropist.
When Mr. Boldt’s Thousand Islands holdings were acquired by the late Edward John Noble in 1922, Mrs. Johaneson, who was married and divorced twice, retained Hopewell Hall for herself.
