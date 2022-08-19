FULTON – The 11th Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend returns Aug. 19-20, sponsored by the Friends of History in Fulton, and the L.C. Smith Collectors Association. Hunter firearms are collectibles throughout the world.

“Hunter Arms, which made its home in Fulton, is a treasured part of our city’s manufacturing history,” said Mayor Deana Michaels. “We are delighted that so many people from around the country travel here each year to see the magnificent exhibits on the company at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, compare stories, partake in a shoot at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, and participate in an awards banquet. And while they’re here, they’re also seeking local lodging, restaurants, and businesses. It’s a truly special weekend.”

